All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|21
|.691
|—
|Baltimore
|44
|22
|.667
|2
|Boston
|33
|34
|.493
|13½
|Toronto
|32
|34
|.485
|14
|Tampa Bay
|32
|35
|.478
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|43
|22
|.662
|—
|Kansas City
|39
|28
|.582
|5
|Minnesota
|35
|32
|.522
|9
|Detroit
|32
|34
|.485
|11½
|Chicago
|17
|50
|.254
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|38
|30
|.559
|—
|Texas
|31
|34
|.477
|5½
|Houston
|30
|37
|.448
|7½
|Los Angeles
|25
|40
|.385
|11½
|Oakland
|26
|42
|.382
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|46
|20
|.697
|—
|Atlanta
|35
|29
|.547
|10
|Washington
|31
|35
|.470
|15
|New York
|28
|37
|.431
|17½
|Miami
|23
|43
|.348
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|39
|27
|.591
|—
|Pittsburgh
|32
|34
|.485
|7
|Chicago
|32
|35
|.478
|7½
|Cincinnati
|32
|35
|.478
|7½
|St. Louis
|31
|34
|.477
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|San Diego
|35
|35
|.500
|7½
|San Francisco
|33
|34
|.493
|8
|Arizona
|31
|35
|.470
|9½
|Colorado
|24
|43
|.358
|17
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Thursday’s Games
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
