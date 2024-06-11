All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 47 21 .691 — Baltimore 44 22 .667 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 47 21 .691 — Baltimore 44 22 .667 2 Boston 33 34 .493 13½ Toronto 32 34 .485 14 Tampa Bay 32 35 .478 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 43 22 .662 — Kansas City 39 28 .582 5 Minnesota 35 32 .522 9 Detroit 32 34 .485 11½ Chicago 17 50 .254 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 38 30 .559 — Texas 31 34 .477 5½ Houston 30 37 .448 7½ Los Angeles 25 40 .385 11½ Oakland 26 42 .382 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 46 20 .697 — Atlanta 35 29 .547 10 Washington 31 35 .470 15 New York 28 37 .431 17½ Miami 23 43 .348 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 39 27 .591 — Pittsburgh 32 34 .485 7 Chicago 32 35 .478 7½ Cincinnati 32 35 .478 7½ St. Louis 31 34 .477 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 41 26 .612 — San Diego 35 35 .500 7½ San Francisco 33 34 .493 8 Arizona 31 35 .470 9½ Colorado 24 43 .358 17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 5, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 2

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4

San Francisco 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

San Diego 6, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Atlanta 0

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 4, Boston 1

Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 3

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Gomber 1-3) at Minnesota (López 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 6-6) at Milwaukee (Myers 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-5), 3:45 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 0-0) at San Diego (King 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-2) at Baltimore (Povich 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 4-5) at Detroit (Olson 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5), 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-3) at Boston (Pivetta 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Poteet 2-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-1) at Seattle (Miller 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 3-5) at Arizona (Cecconi 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 3, Toronto 1

San Francisco 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

San Diego 6, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Atlanta 0

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 4, Boston 1

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Gomber 1-3) at Minnesota (López 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 6-6) at Milwaukee (Myers 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-5), 3:45 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 0-0) at San Diego (King 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-2) at Baltimore (Povich 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 4-5) at Detroit (Olson 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5), 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-3) at Boston (Pivetta 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 3-3) at St. Louis (Gray 7-4), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 3-5) at Arizona (Cecconi 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

