All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|19
|.689
|—
|Baltimore
|37
|20
|.649
|3
|Boston
|30
|30
|.500
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|29
|31
|.483
|12½
|Toronto
|28
|30
|.483
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|20
|.661
|—
|Kansas City
|36
|25
|.590
|4
|Minnesota
|33
|26
|.559
|6
|Detroit
|29
|30
|.492
|10
|Chicago
|15
|45
|.250
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|Texas
|29
|30
|.492
|4
|Houston
|26
|34
|.433
|7½
|Oakland
|24
|37
|.393
|10
|Los Angeles
|21
|38
|.356
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|Atlanta
|33
|24
|.579
|6½
|Washington
|27
|31
|.466
|13
|New York
|24
|35
|.407
|16½
|Miami
|21
|39
|.350
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|St. Louis
|28
|29
|.491
|7
|Chicago
|29
|31
|.483
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|27
|32
|.458
|9
|Cincinnati
|26
|33
|.441
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|San Diego
|32
|30
|.516
|6½
|San Francisco
|29
|31
|.483
|8½
|Arizona
|27
|32
|.458
|10
|Colorado
|21
|37
|.362
|15½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Houston 3
Washington 5, Cleveland 2
Atlanta 3, Oakland 1
Texas 6, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 4
Detroit 8, Boston 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4, San Diego 3
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 5
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City (Lugo 9-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 7-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 5-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 5-2) at Boston (Crawford 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-1), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 2-4) at Texas (Dunning 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 1-1) at Houston (Arrighetti 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-8), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-5) at Oakland (Spence 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, Cleveland 2
Atlanta 3, Oakland 1
Texas 6, Miami 0
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 4
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Kansas City 4, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 5
St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Jones 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 4-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Washington (Williams 5-0), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 5-2) at Boston (Crawford 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-1), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 1-1) at Houston (Arrighetti 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Montas 2-4) at Colorado (Blach 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-8), 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 4-2) at Arizona (Walston 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
