All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 42 19 .689 — Baltimore 37 20 .649 3 Boston 30 30 .500 11½ Tampa Bay 29 31 .483 12½ Toronto 28 30 .483 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 39 20 .661 — Kansas City 36 25 .590 4 Minnesota 33 26 .559 6 Detroit 29 30 .492 10 Chicago 15 45 .250 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 34 27 .557 — Texas 29 30 .492 4 Houston 26 34 .433 7½ Oakland 24 37 .393 10 Los Angeles 21 38 .356 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 41 19 .683 — Atlanta 33 24 .579 6½ Washington 27 31 .466 13 New York 24 35 .407 16½ Miami 21 39 .350 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 36 23 .610 — St. Louis 28 29 .491 7 Chicago 29 31 .483 7½ Pittsburgh 27 32 .458 9 Cincinnati 26 33 .441 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 38 23 .623 — San Diego 32 30 .516 6½ San Francisco 29 31 .483 8½ Arizona 27 32 .458 10 Colorado 21 37 .362 15½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Houston 3

Washington 5, Cleveland 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 1

Texas 6, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 4

Detroit 8, Boston 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 5

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Lugo 9-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 5-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-2) at Boston (Crawford 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-1), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 2-4) at Texas (Dunning 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 1-1) at Houston (Arrighetti 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-8), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-5) at Oakland (Spence 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Cleveland 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 1

Texas 6, Miami 0

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 4

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 5

St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Jones 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 4-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Washington (Williams 5-0), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-2) at Boston (Crawford 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-1), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 1-1) at Houston (Arrighetti 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Montas 2-4) at Colorado (Blach 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-8), 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 4-2) at Arizona (Walston 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

