All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 41 19 .683 — Baltimore 37 20 .649 2½ Boston 30 30 .500 11 Tampa Bay 29 31 .483 12 Toronto 28 30 .483 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 39 20 .661 — Kansas City 36 25 .590 4 Minnesota 33 26 .559 6 Detroit 29 30 .492 10 Chicago 15 45 .250 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 33 27 .550 — Texas 29 30 .492 3½ Houston 26 34 .433 7 Oakland 24 37 .393 9½ Los Angeles 21 37 .362 11

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 41 18 .695 — Atlanta 33 24 .579 7 Washington 27 31 .466 13½ New York 24 35 .407 17 Miami 21 39 .350 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 36 23 .610 — Chicago 29 31 .483 7½ St. Louis 27 29 .482 7½ Pittsburgh 27 32 .458 9 Cincinnati 26 33 .441 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 37 23 .617 — San Diego 32 30 .516 6 San Francisco 29 30 .492 7½ Arizona 27 32 .458 9½ Colorado 21 36 .368 14½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, Toronto 1

Houston 5, Minnesota 2

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, Miami 0

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 5

Milwaukee 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Oakland 11, Atlanta 9

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Houston 3

Washington 5, Cleveland 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 1

Texas 6, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 4

Detroit 8, Boston 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-2) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 7-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 4-2) at Houston (Verlander 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 3-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, Toronto 1

Cleveland 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, Miami 0

Milwaukee 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Arizona 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Oakland 11, Atlanta 9

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Cleveland 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 1

Texas 6, Miami 0

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 4

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (Wilson 3-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-2) at Washington (Gore 4-4), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 4-2) at Houston (Verlander 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 3-5) at Colorado (Feltner 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 3-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5), 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Nelson 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

