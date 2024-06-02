All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|Baltimore
|37
|20
|.649
|2½
|Boston
|30
|30
|.500
|11
|Tampa Bay
|29
|31
|.483
|12
|Toronto
|28
|30
|.483
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|20
|.661
|—
|Kansas City
|36
|25
|.590
|4
|Minnesota
|33
|26
|.559
|6
|Detroit
|29
|30
|.492
|10
|Chicago
|15
|45
|.250
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|33
|27
|.550
|—
|Texas
|29
|30
|.492
|3½
|Houston
|26
|34
|.433
|7
|Oakland
|24
|37
|.393
|9½
|Los Angeles
|21
|37
|.362
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|Atlanta
|33
|24
|.579
|7
|Washington
|27
|31
|.466
|13½
|New York
|24
|35
|.407
|17
|Miami
|21
|39
|.350
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|Chicago
|29
|31
|.483
|7½
|St. Louis
|27
|29
|.482
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|27
|32
|.458
|9
|Cincinnati
|26
|33
|.441
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|San Diego
|32
|30
|.516
|6
|San Francisco
|29
|30
|.492
|7½
|Arizona
|27
|32
|.458
|9½
|Colorado
|21
|36
|.368
|14½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, Toronto 1
Houston 5, Minnesota 2
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 3, Washington 2
San Diego 7, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, Miami 0
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 5
Milwaukee 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Oakland 11, Atlanta 9
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Houston 3
Washington 5, Cleveland 2
Atlanta 3, Oakland 1
Texas 6, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 4
Detroit 8, Boston 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4, San Diego 3
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-2) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 7-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 4-2) at Houston (Verlander 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 3-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, Toronto 1
Cleveland 3, Washington 2
San Diego 7, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, Miami 0
Milwaukee 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Arizona 10, N.Y. Mets 5
Oakland 11, Atlanta 9
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, Cleveland 2
Atlanta 3, Oakland 1
Texas 6, Miami 0
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 4
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Kansas City 4, San Diego 3
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee (Wilson 3-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-2) at Washington (Gore 4-4), 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 4-2) at Houston (Verlander 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 3-5) at Colorado (Feltner 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 3-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5), 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Nelson 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
