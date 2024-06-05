Astros third baseman Bregman scratched with sore hand a day after being hit by pitch

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was scratched from Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals because…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was scratched from Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals because of a sore left hand after being hit by a pitch a night before.

Bregman remained in the game Tuesday night after being plunked in the hand in the first inning and finished 1 for 3. X-rays were negative. He originally was in the lineup batting second and playing third base before being scratched about 75 minutes before first pitch.

The Astros already were without Kyle Tucker, with the right fielder missing a second straight game after fouling a ball off his right shin Monday night. Manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Tucker was still really sore, but the Astros hoped he could return Friday.

Mauricio Dubón was moved from center field to third base with Bregman out, and Jake Meyers was playing center against the Cardinals.

Bregman has led Houston’s offense in the last several games, hitting five home runs in the last eight games.

