American Family Insurance Championship Tour Scores

Sunday
At University Ridge GC
Madison, Wis.
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Ernie Els
|71-64-69—204
|Steve Stricker
|69-66-69—204
|Cameron Percy
|70-70-67—207
|Stephen Ames
|73-68-67—208
|Doug Barron
|70-72-66—208
|Thomas Bjorn
|69-70-69—208
|Greg Chalmers
|71-68-70—209
|Mark Hensby
|73-67-69—209
|Ken Tanigawa
|73-68-68—209
|Shane Bertsch
|71-68-71—210
|Glen Day
|68-74-68—210
|Chris DiMarco
|72-67-71—210
|Thongchai Jaidee
|71-68-71—210
|David Duval
|69-68-74—211
|Matt Gogel
|70-72-69—211
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|72-68-71—211
|Tim Petrovic
|70-72-69—211
|Kevin Sutherland
|72-69-70—211
|Steve Allan
|70-69-73—212
|Skip Kendall
|70-72-70—212
|Duffy Waldorf
|69-70-73—212
|Angel Cabrera
|73-69-71—213
|John Daly
|74-70-69—213
|Steve Flesch
|70-69-74—213
|Brian Gay
|71-68-74—213
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|73-69-71—213
|Lee Janzen
|69-72-72—213
|Scott McCarron
|71-69-73—213
|Tom Pernice
|74-68-71—213
|John Senden
|72-70-71—213
|Jason Caron
|76-69-69—214
|Ken Duke
|72-72-70—214
|Jeff Maggert
|72-71-71—214
|Timothy O’Neal
|70-68-76—214
|Rod Pampling
|76-69-69—214
|Paul Stankowski
|75-70-69—214
|Boo Weekley
|68-72-74—214
|Darren Clarke
|71-71-73—215
|John Huston
|73-72-70—215
|Jerry Kelly
|69-69-77—215
|Mario Tiziani
|71-72-72—215
|David Bransdon
|74-72-70—216
|Jason Gore
|71-72-73—216
|Tim Herron
|72-73-71—216
|Justin Leonard
|70-71-75—216
|Michael Wright
|72-69-75—216
|Stuart Appleby
|75-68-74—217
|Billy Mayfair
|74-70-73—217
|Colin Montgomerie
|74-69-74—217
|Scott Parel
|74-72-71—217
|Y.E. Yang
|72-68-77—217
|Woody Austin
|73-70-75—218
|Paul Broadhurst
|72-70-76—218
|K.J. Choi
|74-75-69—218
|Corey Pavin
|72-71-75—218
|Vijay Singh
|75-74-69—218
|Scott Dunlap
|70-72-77—219
|Robert Karlsson
|81-68-70—219
|Dicky Pride
|74-73-72—219
|Esteban Toledo
|73-72-74—219
|Kirk Triplett
|74-71-74—219
|Billy Andrade
|76-74-70—220
|Joe Durant
|72-72-76—220
|Richard Green
|73-74-74—221
|Rob Labritz
|80-69-72—221
|Shaun Micheel
|78-72-71—221
|Fran Quinn
|72-71-78—221
|Chad Campbell
|79-72-71—222
|Marco Dawson
|70-77-75—222
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|76-72-74—222
|Mike Crowley
|76-74-73—223
|Robert Damron
|76-69-79—224
|Heath Slocum
|71-75-78—224
|Willie Wood
|79-74-72—225
|Jay Haas
|75-74-78—227
|Jim Furyk
|76-77-79—232
|Jeff Sluman
|79-79-76—234
|Brett Quigley
|77-72-WD
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.