Live Radio
Home » Sports » American Family Insurance Championship…

American Family Insurance Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

June 9, 2024, 5:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At University Ridge GC

Madison, Wis.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Ernie Els 71-64-69—204
Steve Stricker 69-66-69—204
Cameron Percy 70-70-67—207
Stephen Ames 73-68-67—208
Doug Barron 70-72-66—208
Thomas Bjorn 69-70-69—208
Greg Chalmers 71-68-70—209
Mark Hensby 73-67-69—209
Ken Tanigawa 73-68-68—209
Shane Bertsch 71-68-71—210
Glen Day 68-74-68—210
Chris DiMarco 72-67-71—210
Thongchai Jaidee 71-68-71—210
David Duval 69-68-74—211
Matt Gogel 70-72-69—211
Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-68-71—211
Tim Petrovic 70-72-69—211
Kevin Sutherland 72-69-70—211
Steve Allan 70-69-73—212
Skip Kendall 70-72-70—212
Duffy Waldorf 69-70-73—212
Angel Cabrera 73-69-71—213
John Daly 74-70-69—213
Steve Flesch 70-69-74—213
Brian Gay 71-68-74—213
Ricardo Gonzalez 73-69-71—213
Lee Janzen 69-72-72—213
Scott McCarron 71-69-73—213
Tom Pernice 74-68-71—213
John Senden 72-70-71—213
Jason Caron 76-69-69—214
Ken Duke 72-72-70—214
Jeff Maggert 72-71-71—214
Timothy O’Neal 70-68-76—214
Rod Pampling 76-69-69—214
Paul Stankowski 75-70-69—214
Boo Weekley 68-72-74—214
Darren Clarke 71-71-73—215
John Huston 73-72-70—215
Jerry Kelly 69-69-77—215
Mario Tiziani 71-72-72—215
David Bransdon 74-72-70—216
Jason Gore 71-72-73—216
Tim Herron 72-73-71—216
Justin Leonard 70-71-75—216
Michael Wright 72-69-75—216
Stuart Appleby 75-68-74—217
Billy Mayfair 74-70-73—217
Colin Montgomerie 74-69-74—217
Scott Parel 74-72-71—217
Y.E. Yang 72-68-77—217
Woody Austin 73-70-75—218
Paul Broadhurst 72-70-76—218
K.J. Choi 74-75-69—218
Corey Pavin 72-71-75—218
Vijay Singh 75-74-69—218
Scott Dunlap 70-72-77—219
Robert Karlsson 81-68-70—219
Dicky Pride 74-73-72—219
Esteban Toledo 73-72-74—219
Kirk Triplett 74-71-74—219
Billy Andrade 76-74-70—220
Joe Durant 72-72-76—220
Richard Green 73-74-74—221
Rob Labritz 80-69-72—221
Shaun Micheel 78-72-71—221
Fran Quinn 72-71-78—221
Chad Campbell 79-72-71—222
Marco Dawson 70-77-75—222
Jose Maria Olazabal 76-72-74—222
Mike Crowley 76-74-73—223
Robert Damron 76-69-79—224
Heath Slocum 71-75-78—224
Willie Wood 79-74-72—225
Jay Haas 75-74-78—227
Jim Furyk 76-77-79—232
Jeff Sluman 79-79-76—234
Brett Quigley 77-72-WD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up