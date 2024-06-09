American Family Insurance Championship Tour Scores

Sunday At University Ridge GC Madison, Wis. Purse: $2.4 million Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72 Final Round (x-won on first playoff…

Sunday

At University Ridge GC

Madison, Wis.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Ernie Els 71-64-69—204 Steve Stricker 69-66-69—204 Cameron Percy 70-70-67—207 Stephen Ames 73-68-67—208 Doug Barron 70-72-66—208 Thomas Bjorn 69-70-69—208 Greg Chalmers 71-68-70—209 Mark Hensby 73-67-69—209 Ken Tanigawa 73-68-68—209 Shane Bertsch 71-68-71—210 Glen Day 68-74-68—210 Chris DiMarco 72-67-71—210 Thongchai Jaidee 71-68-71—210 David Duval 69-68-74—211 Matt Gogel 70-72-69—211 Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-68-71—211 Tim Petrovic 70-72-69—211 Kevin Sutherland 72-69-70—211 Steve Allan 70-69-73—212 Skip Kendall 70-72-70—212 Duffy Waldorf 69-70-73—212 Angel Cabrera 73-69-71—213 John Daly 74-70-69—213 Steve Flesch 70-69-74—213 Brian Gay 71-68-74—213 Ricardo Gonzalez 73-69-71—213 Lee Janzen 69-72-72—213 Scott McCarron 71-69-73—213 Tom Pernice 74-68-71—213 John Senden 72-70-71—213 Jason Caron 76-69-69—214 Ken Duke 72-72-70—214 Jeff Maggert 72-71-71—214 Timothy O’Neal 70-68-76—214 Rod Pampling 76-69-69—214 Paul Stankowski 75-70-69—214 Boo Weekley 68-72-74—214 Darren Clarke 71-71-73—215 John Huston 73-72-70—215 Jerry Kelly 69-69-77—215 Mario Tiziani 71-72-72—215 David Bransdon 74-72-70—216 Jason Gore 71-72-73—216 Tim Herron 72-73-71—216 Justin Leonard 70-71-75—216 Michael Wright 72-69-75—216 Stuart Appleby 75-68-74—217 Billy Mayfair 74-70-73—217 Colin Montgomerie 74-69-74—217 Scott Parel 74-72-71—217 Y.E. Yang 72-68-77—217 Woody Austin 73-70-75—218 Paul Broadhurst 72-70-76—218 K.J. Choi 74-75-69—218 Corey Pavin 72-71-75—218 Vijay Singh 75-74-69—218 Scott Dunlap 70-72-77—219 Robert Karlsson 81-68-70—219 Dicky Pride 74-73-72—219 Esteban Toledo 73-72-74—219 Kirk Triplett 74-71-74—219 Billy Andrade 76-74-70—220 Joe Durant 72-72-76—220 Richard Green 73-74-74—221 Rob Labritz 80-69-72—221 Shaun Micheel 78-72-71—221 Fran Quinn 72-71-78—221 Chad Campbell 79-72-71—222 Marco Dawson 70-77-75—222 Jose Maria Olazabal 76-72-74—222 Mike Crowley 76-74-73—223 Robert Damron 76-69-79—224 Heath Slocum 71-75-78—224 Willie Wood 79-74-72—225 Jay Haas 75-74-78—227 Jim Furyk 76-77-79—232 Jeff Sluman 79-79-76—234 Brett Quigley 77-72-WD

