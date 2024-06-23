Albania team says UEFA banned player Mirlind Daku for two Euro 2024 games after nationalist chants

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian soccer federation said UEFA banned its player Mirlind Daku on Sunday for two games…

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian soccer federation said UEFA banned its player Mirlind Daku on Sunday for two games at the European Championships after leading fans in nationalist chants.

Daku took a megaphone after Albania’s 2-2 draw with Croatia on Wednesday in Hamburg and joined in chanting slogans against Serbia and North Macedonia.

The Albanian federation also said UEFA imposed fines totaling 47,250 euros ($50,500) for incidents at the game, where its fans joined Croatian fans and chanted an anti-Serb slogan.

The Serbian soccer federation said it would leave the tournament if UEFA did not punish the incidents.

Albania plays a decisive group-stage game on Monday against Spain.

