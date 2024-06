TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania team says UEFA banned its player Mirlind Daku for 2 games at Euro 2024 after…

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania team says UEFA banned its player Mirlind Daku for 2 games at Euro 2024 after leading fans in nationalist chants.

