2026 World Cup Qualifying Glance

The Associated Press

June 8, 2024, 10:23 PM

All Times EDT
NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
SECOND ROUND
Top two teams in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Honduras 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Antigua 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Bermuda 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Cuba 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wednesday, June 5
At St. John’s Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda 1, Bermuda 1

Thursday, June 6
At Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Honduras 3, Cuba 1

Saturday, June 8
At George Town, Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 9
At Devonshire, Bermuda

Bermuda vs. Honduras, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11
At Santiago, Cuba

Cuba vs. Cayman Islands, 3:30 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Trinidad 2 1 1 0 9 3 4
Costa Rica 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
Grenada 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
St. Kitts 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Bahamas 1 0 0 1 1 7 0
Wednesday, June 5
At Port of Spain, Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago 2, Grenada 2

Thursday, June 6
At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica 4, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

Saturday, June 8
At Basseterre, St. Kitts

Trinidad and Tobago 7, Bahamas 1

Sunday, June 9
At St. George’s, Grenada

Grenada vs. Costa Rica, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11
At Basseterre, St. Kitts

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Bahamas, 4 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Curaçao 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
Haiti 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
St. Lucia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Aruba 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Barbados 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Wednesday, June 5
At Willemstad, Curaçao

Curaçao 4, Barbados 1

Thursday, June 6
At Bridgetown, Bridgetown

Haiti 2, St. Lucia 1

Saturday, June 8
At Oranjestad, Aruba

Curaçao 2, Aruba 0

Sunday, June 9
At Bridgetown, Bridgetown

Barbados vs. Haiti, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11
At Bridgetown, Bridgetown

St. Lucia vs. Aruba, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Nicaragua 2 2 0 0 8 1 6
Panama 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Guyana 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Montserrat 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Belize 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Wednesday, June 5
At Managua, Nicaragua

Nicaragua 4, Montserrat 1

Thursday, June 6
At Panama City, Panama

Panama 2, Guyana 0

Saturday, June 8
At Belmopan, Belize

Nicaragua 4, Belize 0

Sunday, June 9
At Managua, Nicaragua

Montserrat vs. Panama, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11
At Bridgetown, Barbados

Guyana vs. Belize, 6 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Guatemala 2 2 0 0 9 0 6
Jamaica 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Dominican Rep. 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
British Virgin Is. 1 0 0 0 0 3 0
Dominica 1 0 0 1 0 6 0
Wednesday, June 5

At Guatemala City, Guatemala, 10 p.m.

Guatemala 6, Dominica 0

Thursday, June 6
At Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica 1, Dominican Republic 0

Saturday, June 8
At Road Town, British Virgin Islands

Guatemala 3, British Virgin Islands 0

Sunday, June 9
At Roseau, Dominica

Dominica vs. Jamaica, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11
At San Cristobal, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic vs. British Virgin Islands, 8 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Suriname 2 2 0 0 8 1 6
El Salvador 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
St. Vincent 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Anguilla 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Wednesday, June 5
At Paramaribo, Suriname

Suriname 4, St. Vincent and the Grenadines 1

Thursday, June 6
At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador 0, Puerto Rico 0

Saturday, June 8
At The Valley, Anguilla

Suriname 4, Anguilla 0

Sunday, June 9
At Paramaribo, Suriname

St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs. El Salvador, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11
At Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico vs. Anguilla, 8 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA
Top six teams qualify
Seventh place advances to playoff
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Argentina 6 5 0 1 8 2 15
Uruguay 6 4 1 1 13 5 13
Colombia 6 3 3 0 6 3 12
Venezuela 6 2 3 1 6 3 9
d-Ecuador 6 3 2 1 5 3 8
Brazil 6 2 1 3 8 7 7
Paraguay 6 1 2 3 1 3 5
Chile 6 1 2 3 3 7 5
Bolivia 6 1 0 5 4 14 3
Peru 6 0 2 4 1 8 2

d-penalized 3 points for falsifying birth documents for Byron Castillo

Thursday, Sept. 5

Argentina vs. Chile

Brazil vs. Ecuador

Bolivia vs. Venezuela

Peru vs. Colombia

Uruguay vs. Paraguay

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Chile vs. Bolivia

Colombia vs. Argentina

Ecuador vs. Peru

Paraguay vs. Brazil

Venezuela vs. Uruguay

ASIA
SECOND ROUND
Top two teams in each group advance
x-advanced
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Qatar 5 4 1 0 16 2 13
India 5 1 2 2 2 5 5
Afghanistan 5 1 2 2 3 13 5
Kuwait 5 1 1 3 5 6 4
Thursday, June 6
At Kolkata, India

India 0, Kuwait 0

At Hofuf, Saudia Arabia

Afghanistan 0, Qatar 0

Tuesday, June 11
At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Qatar vs. India, 1:45 p.m.

At Kuwait City

Kuwait vs. Afghanistan, 1:45 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Japan 5 5 0 0 19 0 15
Syria 5 2 1 2 9 7 7
North Korea 5 2 0 3 7 6 6
Myanmar 5 0 1 4 2 24 1
Thursday, June 6
At Yangon, Myanmar

Myanmar 0, Japan 5

At Vientiane, Laos

North Korea 1, Syria 0

Tuesday, June 11
At Hiroshima, Japan

Japan vs. Syria, 6:14 a.m.

At Vientiane, Laos

North Korea vs. Myanmar, 9 a.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-South Korea 5 4 1 0 19 1 13
x-China 5 2 2 1 9 8 8
Thailand 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
Singapore 5 0 1 4 4 21 1
Thursday, June 6
At Shenyang, China

China 1, Thailand 1

At Singapore

Singapore 0, South Korea 7,

Tuesday, June 11
At Seoul, South Korea

South Korea vs. China, 7 a.m.

At Bangkok

Thailand vs. Singapore, 8:30 a.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Oman 5 4 0 1 10 1 12
x-Kyrgyzstan 5 3 1 1 12 6 10
Malaysia 5 2 1 2 6 8 7
Taiwan 5 0 0 5 1 14 0
Thursday, June6
At Taipei City, China

Kyrgyzstan 1, Malaysia 1

Taiwan 0, Oman 3

Tuesday, June 11
At Taipei City, China

Malaysia vs. Taiwan, 6 a.m.

Kyrgyzstan vs. Oman, 8 a.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Iran 5 4 1 0 16 4 13
x-Uzbekistan 5 4 1 0 13 4 13
Turkemistan 5 0 1 4 4 14 1
Hong Kong 5 0 1 4 4 15 1
Thursday, June 6
At Hong Kong

Hong Kong 2, Iran 4

At Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 3, Turkmenistan 1

Tuesday, June 11
At Ashbagat, Turkemistan

Turkmenistan vs. Hong Kong, 11 a.m.

At Tehran, Iran

Iran vs. Uzbekistan, 1 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Iraq 5 5 0 0 14 1 15
x-Indonesia 5 2 1 2 6 8 7
Vietnam 5 2 0 3 5 7 6
Philippines 5 0 1 4 3 12 1
Thursday, June 6
At Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia 0, Iraq 2

At Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam 3, Philippines 2

Tuesday, June 11
At Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia vs. Philippines, 8:30 a.m.

At Basra, Iraq

Iraq vs. Vietnam, 2 p.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Saudi Arabia 5 4 1 0 11 1 13
Jordan 5 3 1 1 14 3 10
Tajikistan 5 1 2 2 8 7 5
Pakistan 5 0 0 5 1 23 0
Thursday, June 6
At Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan 0, Saudi Arabia 3

At Amman, Jordan

Jordan 3, Tajikistan 0

Tuesday, June 11
At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Tajikistan vs. Pakistan, 11 a.m.

At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Jordan, 2 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Utd Arab Emirates 5 5 0 0 15 1 15
x-Bahrain 5 3 1 1 10 2 10
Yemen 5 1 1 3 3 7 4
Nepal 5 0 0 5 0 18 0
Thursday, June 6
At Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Nepal 0, United Arab Emirates 4

At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain 3, Yemen 0

Tuesday, June 11
At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates vs. Bahrain, 1 p.m.

At Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Yemen vs. Nepal, TBA, 2 p.m.

GROUP I
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Australia 5 5 0 0 17 0 15
x-Palestine 5 2 2 1 6 1 8
Lebanon 5 0 3 2 1 8 3
Bangladesh 5 0 1 4 1 16 1
Thursday, June 6
At Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh 0, Australia 2

At Doha, Qatar

Palestine 0, Lebanon 0

Tuesday, June 11
At Perth, Australia

Australia vs. Palestine, 8:10 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Lebanon vs. Bangladesh, noon

AFRICA
First round
Group winners qualify
Top four second-place teams advance to playoffs
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Egypt 3 3 0 0 10 1 9
Guinea-Bissau 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Burkina Faso 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
Sierra Leone 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
Ethiopa 3 0 2 1 0 3 2
Djibouti 3 0 0 3 1 9 0
Wednesday, June 5
At El Jadida, Morocco

Sierra Leone 2, Djibouti 1

Thursday, June 6
At Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau 0, Ethiopia 0

At Cairo

Egypt 2, Burkina Faso 1

Sunday, June 10
At El Jadida, Morocco

Djibouti vs. Ethiopia, noon

Monday, June 11
At Bamako, Mali

Burkina Faso vs. Sierra Leone, noon

At Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau vs. Egypt, noon

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Senegal 3 1 2 0 5 2 8
Sudan 3 2 1 0 2 1 4
Congo 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
Togo 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
South Sudan 3 0 2 1 1 5 2
Mauritania 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
Wednesday, June 5
At Lomé, Togo

Togo 1, South Sudan 1

Thursday, June 6
At Nouakchott, Mauritania

Mauritania 0, Sudan 2

At Diamniadio, Senegal

Senegal 1, Congo 1

Sunday, June 9
At Kinshasa, Congo

Congo vs. Togo, noon

At Nouakchott, Mauritania

Mauritania vs. Senegal, noon

Tuesday, June 11
At Juba, South Sudan

South Sudan vs. Sudan, 8 a.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lesotho 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
Rwanda 3 1 1 1 2 0 4
Benin 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
South Africa 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Nigeria 3 0 3 0 3 3 3
Zimbabwe 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
Thursday, June 6
At Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Benin 1, Rwanda 0

Friday, June 7
At Johannesburg

Lesotho 2, Zimbabwe 0

At Uyo, Nigeria

Nigeria 1, South Africa 1

Monday, June 10
At Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Benin vs. Nigeria, noon

Tuesday, June 11
At Durban, South Africa

Lesotho vs. Rwanda, noon

At Bloemfontein, South Africa

South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, noon

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cameroon 3 2 1 0 8 2 7
Libya 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
Angola 3 1 2 0 1 0 5
Cape Verde 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Mauritius 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
Eswatini 3 0 0 3 0 4 0
Thursday, June 6
At Benghazi, Libya

Libya 2, Mauritius 1

Friday, June 7
At Luanda, Angola

Angola 1, Eswatini 0

Saturday, June 8
At Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cameroon 4, Cape Verde 1

Tuesday, June 11
At Saint Pierre, Mauritius

Mauritius vs. Eswatini, 9 a.m.

At Praia, Cape Verde

Cape Verde vs. Libya, noon

At Luanda, Angola

Angola vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Morocco 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Zambia 3 1 0 1 6 6 3
Niger 2 2 0 0 2 2 3
Tanzania 2 1 0 1 0 3 3
Republic of Congo 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
Eritrea withdrew
Thursday, June 6
At Kinshasa, Congo

Republic of Congo vs. Niger, ppd.

Friday, June 7
At Agadir, Morocco

Morocco 2, Zambia 1

Tuesday, June 11
At Ndola, Zambia

Zambia vs. Tanzania, 9 a.m.

At Kinshasa, Congo

Republic of Congo vs. Morocco, noon

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ivory Coast 3 3 0 0 12 0 9
Gabon 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
Kenya 3 1 1 1 7 3 4
Burundi 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
Gambia 3 1 0 2 7 6 3
Seychelles 3 0 0 3 1 19 0
Friday, June 7
At Korhogo, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast 1, Gabon 0

At Lilongwe, Malawi

Kenya 1, Burundi 1

Saturday, June 8
At Berkane, Morocco

Gambia 5, Seychelles 1

Tuesday, June 11
At Lilongwe, Malawi

Kenya vs. Ivory Coast, 9 a.m.

At Franceville, Gabon

Gabon vs. Gambia, 3 p.m.

At Berkane, Morocco

Seychelles vs. Burundi, 3 p.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Algeria 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
Guinea 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
Uganda 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Mozambique 3 2 0 1 5 5 6
Botswana 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
Somalia 3 0 0 3 2 6 0
Thursday, June 6
At Algiers, Algeria

Algeria 1, Guinea 2

Friday, June 7
At Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique 2, Somalia 1

At Kampala, Uganda

Uganda 1, Botswana 0

Monday, June 10
At Maputo, Mozambique

Somalia vs. Botswana, 9 a.m.

At Kampala, Uganda

Uganda vs. Algeria, noon

At El Jadida, Morocco

Guinea vs. Mozambique, 3 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Tunisia 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
Equatorial Guinea 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
Namibia 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
Malawi 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
Liberia 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
São Tomé 3 0 0 3 1 9 0
Wednesday, June 5
At Johannesburg

Namibia 1, Liberia 1

At Tunis, Tunisia

Tunisia 1, Equatorial Guinea 0

Thursday, June 6
At Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi 3, São Tomé and Príncipe 1

Sunday, June 9
At Oujda, Morocco

São Tomé and Príncipe vs. Liberia, 9 a.m.

At Johannesburg

Namibia vs. Tunisia, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 10
At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea vs. Malawi, 9 a.m.

GROUP I
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Madagascar 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
Comoros 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
Ghana 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Mali 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
Cent. Afr. Republic 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
Chad 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
Wednesday, June 5
At Oujda, Morocco

Central African Republic 1, Chad 0

Thursday, June 6
At Bamako, Mali

Mali 1, Ghana 2

Friday, June 7
At Johannesburg

Madagascar 2, Comoros 1

Monday, June 10
At Kumasi, Ghana

Ghana vs. Central African Republic, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11
At Johannesburg

Madagascar vs. Mali, 9 a.m.

At Oujda, Morocco

Chad vs Comoros, noon

