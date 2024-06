2024 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Marathon Swimming Aug. 8 Women’s 10km, 1:30 a.m. Aug. 9 Men’s 10km, 1:30 a.m. Modern Pentathalon Aug. 8 Men’s Fencing…

Marathon Swimming Aug. 8

Women’s 10km, 1:30 a.m.

Aug. 9

Men’s 10km, 1:30 a.m.

Modern Pentathalon Aug. 8

Men’s Fencing Ranking Round, 5 a.m.

Women’s Fencing Ranking Round, 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 9

Men’s SF A Riding Show Jumping, 7 a.m.

Men’s SF A Fencing Bonus Round, 7:40 a.m.

Men’s SF A Swimming 200m Freestyle, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s SF A Laser Run, 8:40 a.m.

Men’s SF B Riding Show Jumping, 11 a.m.

Men’s SF B Fencing Bonus Round, 11:40 a.m.

Men’s SF B Swimming 200m Freestyle, 12:10 p.m.

Men’s SF B Laser Run, 12:40 p.m.

Aug. 10

Women’s SF A Riding Show Jumping, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s SF A Fencing Bonus Round, 4:10 a.m.

Women’s SF A Swimming 200m Freestyle, 4:40 a.m.

Women’s SF A Laser Run, 5:10 a.m.

Women’s SF B Riding Show Jumping, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s SF B Fencing Bonus Round, 8:10 a.m.

Women’s SF B Swimming 200m Freestyle, 8:40 a.m.

Women’s SF B Laser Run, 9:10 a.m.

Men’s Final Riding Show Jumping, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Final Fencing Bonus Round, 12:10 p.m.

Men’s Final Swimming 200m Freestyle, 12:40 p.m.

Men’s Final Laser Run, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 11

Women’s Final Riding Show Jumping, 5 a.m.

Women’s Final Fencing Bonus Round, 5:40 a.m.

Women’s Final Swimming 200m Freestyle, 6:10 a.m.

Women’s Final Laser Run, 6:40 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics Aug. 8

Individual All-Around Qual – Part 1 of 2, 4 a.m.

Individual All-Around Qual – Part 2 of 2, 9 a.m.

Aug. 9

Group All-Around Qual. – Part 1 of 2, 4 a.m.

Group All-Around Qual. – Part 2 of 2, 5:15 a.m.

Individual All-Around Final, 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 10

Group All-Around Final, 8 a.m.

Rowing July 27

Men’s Single Sculls Heats, 3 a.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Heats, 4:12 a.m.

Men’s Double Sculls Heats, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Double Sculls Heats, 6 a.m.

Men’s Quad. Sculls Heats, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Quad. Sculls Heats, 6:50 a.m.

July 28

Women’s Single Sculls Repechages, 3 a.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Repechages, 3:36 a.m.

Women’s Double Sculls Repechages, 4:10 a.m.

Men’s Double Sculls Repechages, 4:20 a.m.

Women’s Pair Heats, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Pair Heats, 5 a.m.

LWT Women’s Double Sculls Heats, 5:30 a.m.

LWT Men’s Double Sculls Heats, 6 a.m.

Women’s Four Heats, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Four Heats, 6:50 a.m.

July 29

Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2, 3:42 a.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1, 3:54 a.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2, 4:06 a.m.

Men’s Pair Repechages, 4:20 a.m.

Women’s Pair Repechages, 4:30 a.m.

LWT Men’s Double Sculls Repechages, 4:40 a.m.

LWT Women’s Double Sculls Repechages, 5 a.m.

Men’s Quad. Sculls Repechages, 5:20 a.m.

Women’s Quad. Sculls Repechages, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Eight Heats, 5:40 a.m.

Women’s Eight Heats, 6 a.m.

July 30

Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals, 4:10 a.m.

Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1, 4:50 a.m.

Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2, 5 a.m.

Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1, 5:10 a.m.

Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2, 5:20 a.m.

Women’s Four Repechages, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Four Repechages, 5:40 a.m.

July 31

LWT Men’s Double Sculls Final C, 3:30 a.m.

LWT Women’s Double Sculls Final C, 3:42 a.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 1, 3:54 a.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2, 4:04 a.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 1, 4:14 a.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2, 4:24 a.m.

Men’s Pair Semifinal A/B 1, 4:34 a.m.

Men’s Pair Semifinal A/B 2, 4:44 a.m.

Women’s Pair Semifinal A/B 1, 4:54 a.m.

Women’s Pair Semifinal A/B 2, 5:04 a.m.

LWT Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1, 5:14 a.m.

LWT Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2, 5:24 a.m.

LWT Women’s Double Sculls Semi A/B 1, 5:34 a.m.

LWT Women’s Double Sculls Semi A/B 2, 5:44 a.m.

Men’s Quad. Sculls Final B, 6:02 a.m.

Women’s Quad. Sculls Final B, 6:14 a.m.

Men’s Quad. Sculls Final A, 6:26 a.m.

Women’s Quad. Sculls Final A, 6:38 a.m.

Aug. 1

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 1, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 2, 3:40 a.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 1, 3:50 a.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 2, 4 a.m.

Women’s Eight Repechages, 4:10 a.m.

Men’s Eight Repechages, 4:20 a.m.

Women’s Double Sculls Final B, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Double Sculls Final B, 4:42 a.m.

Women’s Four Final B, 4:54 a.m.

Men’s Four Final B, 5:06 a.m.

Women’s Double Sculls Final A, 5:18 a.m.

Men’s Double Sculls Final A, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Four Final A, 5:50 a.m.

Men’s Four Final A, 6:10 a.m.

Aug. 2

Men’s Single Sculls Final F, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Final F, 3:42 a.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Final E, 3:54 a.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Final E, 4:06 a.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Final D, 4:18 a.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Final D, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Pair Final B, 4:42 a.m.

Women’s Pair Final B, 4:54 a.m.

LWT Men’s Double Sculls Final B, 5:06 a.m.

LWT Women’s Double Sculls Final B, 5:18 a.m.

Men’s Pair Final A, 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Pair Final A, 5:42 a.m.

LWT Men’s Double Sculls Final A, 6:02 a.m.

LWT Women’s Double Sculls Final A, 6:22 a.m.

Aug. 3

Women’s Single Sculls Final C, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Final C, 3:42 a.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Final B, 3:54 a.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Final B, 4:06 a.m.

Women’s Single Sculls Final A, 4:18 a.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Final A, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Eight Final A, 4:50 a.m.

Men’s Eight Final A, 5:10 a.m.

Rugby Sevens July 24

Preliminary Phase, 9:30 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 10 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 10:30 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 11 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 11:30 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 12 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 1 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 1:30 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 2 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 2:30 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 3:30 p.m.

July 25

Preliminary Phase, 8 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 8:30 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 9 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 9:30 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 10 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Placing 9-12, 2 p.m.

Men’s Placing 9-12, 2:30 p.m.

Men’s Quarter-final, 3 p.m.

Men’s Quarter-final, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Quarter-final, 4 p.m.

Men’s Quarter-final, 4:30 p.m.

July 27

Men’s Placing 5-8, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Placing 5-8, 9 a.m.

Men’s Semi-final, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Semi-final, 10 a.m.

Men’s Placing 11-12, 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Placing 9-10, 11 a.m.

Men’s Placing 7-8, 12 p.m.

Men’s Placing 5-6, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 1 p.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 1:45 p.m.

July 28

Preliminary Phase, 9:30 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 10 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 10:30 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 11 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 11:30 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 12 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 1 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 1:30 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 2 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 2:30 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

Preliminary Phase, 3:30 p.m.

July 29

Preliminary Phase, 8 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 8:30 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 9 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 9:30 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 10 a.m.

Preliminary Phase, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Placing 9-12, 2 p.m.

Women’s Placing 9-12, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s Quarter-final, 3 p.m.

Women’s Quarter-final, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Quarter-final, 4 p.m.

Women’s Quarter-final, 4:30 p.m.

July 30

Women’s Placing 5-8, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Placing 5-8, 9 a.m.

Women’s Semi-final, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Semi-final, 10 a.m.

Women’s Placing 11-12, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Placing 9-10, 11 a.m.

Women’s Placing 7-8, 12 p.m.

Women’s Placing 5-6, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 1 p.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 1:45 p.m.

Sailing July 28

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 1

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 2

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 3

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 1

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 2

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 3

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 4

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 4

Women’s Skiff – Race 1

Men’s Skiff – Race 1

Women’s Skiff – Race 2

Men’s Skiff – Race 2

Men’s Skiff – Race 3

Women’s Skiff – Race 3

July 29

Women’s Skiff – Race 4

Women’s Skiff – Race 5

Women’s Skiff – Race 6

Men’s Skiff – Race 4

Men’s Skiff – Race 5

Men’s Skiff – Race 6

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 5, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 5, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 6, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 6, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 7

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 7

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 8

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 8

July 30

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 9, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 10, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 11, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 12, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 9, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 10, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 11, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 12, 6 a.m.

Women’s Skiff – Race 7

Women’s Skiff – Race 8

Women’s Skiff – Race 9

Men’s Skiff – Race 7

Men’s Skiff – Race 8

Men’s Skiff – Race 9

July 31

Women’s Skiff – Race 10

Women’s Skiff – Race 11

Women’s Skiff – Race 12

Men’s Skiff – Race 10

Men’s Skiff – Race 11

Men’s Skiff – Race 12

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 13, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 14, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 15, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 16, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 13, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 14, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 15, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 16, 6 a.m.

Aug. 1

Men’s Skiff Medal Race

Women’s Skiff Medal Race

Men’s Dinghy – Race 1

Men’s Dinghy – Race 2

Women’s Dinghy – Race 1

Women’s Dinghy – Race 2

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 17, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 18, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 19, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 20

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 17, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 18, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 19, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 20

Aug. 2

Mixed Dinghy – Race 1

Mixed Dinghy – Race 2

Women’s Windsurfing Quarterfinal

Men’s Windsurfing Quarterfinal

Women’s Windsurfing Semifinal

Men’s Windsurfing Semifinal

Women’s Windsurfing Final

Men’s Windsurfing Final

Women’s Dinghy – Race 3

Women’s Dinghy – Race 4

Men’s Dinghy – Race 3

Men’s Dinghy – Race 4

Aug. 3

Men’s Dinghy – Race 5

Men’s Dinghy – Race 6

Women’s Dinghy – Race 5

Women’s Dinghy – Race 6

Mixed Multihull – Race 1

Mixed Multihull – Race 2

Mixed Multihull – Race 3

Mixed Dinghy – Race 3

Mixed Dinghy – Race 4

Aug. 4

Mixed Multihull – Race 4

Mixed Multihull – Race 5

Mixed Multihull – Race 6

Men’s Dinghy – Race 7

Men’s Dinghy – Race 8

Women’s Dinghy – Race 7

Women’s Dinghy – Race 8

Men’s Kite – Race 1

Women’s Kite – Race 1

Men’s Kite – Race 2

Women’s Kite – Race 2

Men’s Kite – Race 3

Women’s Kite – Race 3

Men’s Kite – Race 4

Women’s Kite – Race 4

Mixed Dinghy – Race 5

Mixed Dinghy – Race 6

Aug. 5

Men’s Kite – Race 5

Women’s Kite – Race 5

Men’s Kite – Race 6

Women’s Kite – Race 6

Men’s Kite – Race 7

Women’s Kite – Race 7

Men’s Kite – Race 8

Women’s Kite – Race 8

Mixed Multihull – Race 7

Mixed Multihull – Race 8

Mixed Multihull – Race 9

Women’s Dinghy – Race 9

Women’s Dinghy – Race 10

Men’s Dinghy – Race 9

Men’s Dinghy – Race 10

Mixed Dinghy – Race 7

Mixed Dinghy – Race 8

Aug. 6

Women’s Dinghy Medal Race

Men’s Dinghy Medal Race

Women’s Kite – Race 9

Men’s Kite – Race 9

Women’s Kite – Race 10

Men’s Kite – Race 10

Women’s Kite – Race 11

Men’s Kite – Race 11

Women’s Kite – Race 12

Men’s Kite – Race 12

Mixed Dinghy – Race 9

Mixed Dinghy – Race 10

Mixed Multihull – Race 10

Mixed Multihull – Race 11

Mixed Multihull – Race 12

Aug. 7

Mixed Multihull Medal Race

Mixed Dinghy Medal Race

Women’s Kite – Race 13

Men’s Kite – Race 13

Women’s Kite – Race 14

Men’s Kite – Race 14

Women’s Kite – Race 15

Men’s Kite – Race 15

Women’s Kite – Race 16

Men’s Kite – Race 16

Aug. 8

Men’s Kite – Semifinal A – Race 1

Men’s Kite – Semifinal B – Race 1

Men’s Kite – Semifinal A – Race 2

Men’s Kite – Semifinal B – Race 2

Men’s Kite – Semifinal A – Race 3

Men’s Kite – Semifinal B – Race 3

Men’s Kite – Semifinal A – Race 4

Men’s Kite – Semifinal B – Race 4

Men’s Kite – Semifinal A – Race 5

Men’s Kite – Semifinal B – Race 5

Men’s Kite – Semifinal A – Race 6

Men’s Kite – Semifinal B – Race 6, 6 a.m.

Women’s Kite – Semifinal A – Race 1

Women’s Kite – Semifinal B – Race 1

Women’s Kite – Semifinal A – Race 2

Women’s Kite – Semifinal B – Race 2

Women’s Kite – Semifinal A – Race 3

Women’s Kite – Semifinal B – Race 3

Women’s Kite – Semifinal A – Race 4

Women’s Kite – Semifinal B – Race 4

Women’s Kite – Semifinal A – Race 5

Women’s Kite – Semifinal B – Race 5, 6 a.m.

Women’s Kite – Semifinal A – Race 6

Women’s Kite – Semifinal B – Race 6

Men’s Kite Final – Race 1

Men’s Kite Final – Race 2

Men’s Kite Final – Race 3

Men’s Kite Final – Race 4

Men’s Kite Final – Race 5

Men’s Kite Final – Race 6

Women’s Kite Final – Race 1

Women’s Kite Final – Race 2

Women’s Kite Final – Race 3

Women’s Kite Final – Race 4

Women’s Kite Final – Race 5

Women’s Kite Final – Race 6

