2024 Olympic Sport-By-Sport Schedule

Cycling BMX Freestyle July 30 Women’s Park Qualification, 7:25 a.m. Men’s Park Qualification, 9:12 a.m. July 31 Women’s Park Final,…

Cycling BMX Freestyle July 30

Women’s Park Qualification, 7:25 a.m.

Men’s Park Qualification, 9:12 a.m.

July 31

Women’s Park Final, 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Park Final, 8:45 a.m.

Cycling BMX Racing Aug. 1

Men, Quarterfinals Run 1, 2 p.m.

Women, Quarterfinals Run 1, 2:20 p.m.

Men, Quarterfinals Run 2, 2:40 p.m.

Women, Quarterfinals Run 2, 3 p.m.

Men, Quarterfinals Run 3, 3:20 p.m.

Women, Quarterfinals Run 3, 3:40 p.m.

Men, Last Chance Race, 4:05 p.m.

Women, Last Chance Race, 4:15 p.m.

Aug. 2

Men, Semifinals Run 1, 2 p.m.

Women, Semifinals Run 1, 2:15 p.m.

Men, Semifinals Run 2, 2:30 p.m.

Women, Semifinals Run 2, 2:45 p.m.

Men, Semifinals Run 3, 3 p.m.

Women, Semifinals Run 3, 3:15 p.m.

Men, Final, 3:35 p.m.

Women, Final, 3:50 p.m.

Cycle Mountain Biking July 28

Women’s Cross-country, 8:10 a.m.

July 29

Men’s Cross-country, 8:10 a.m.

Cycle Road July 27

Women’s Individual Time Trial, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Individual Time Trial, 10:34 a.m.

Aug. 3

Men’s Road Race, 5 a.m.

Aug. 4

Women’s Road Race, 8 a.m.

Cycle Track Aug. 5

Women’s Team Sprint, Qualifying, 11 a.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit, Qualifying, 11:27 a.m.

Women’s Team Sprint, First Round, 12:55 p.m.

Men’s Team Sprint, Qualifying, 1:09 p.m.

Women’s Team Sprint, Final for place 7-8, 1:46 p.m.

Women’s Team Sprint, Final for place 5-6, 1:49 p.m.

Women’s Team Sprint, Finals – For Bronze, 1:53 p.m.

Women’s Team Sprint, Finals – For Gold, 1:58 p.m.

Aug. 6

Women’s Team Pursuit, Qualifying, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Team Sprint, First Round, 12:59 p.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit, First Round, 1:14 p.m.

Men’s Team Sprint, Finals for places 7-8, 1:55 p.m.

Men’s Team Sprint, Finals for places 5-6, 1:58 p.m.

Men’s Team Sprint, Finals – For Bronze, 2:02 p.m.

Men’s Team Sprint, Finals – For Gold, 2:07 p.m.

Aug. 7

Men’s Sprint, Qualifying, 6:45 a.m.

Women’s Keirin, First Round, 7:26 a.m.

Women’s Team Pursuit, First Round, 7:52 a.m.

Men’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Keirin, Repechages, 9:10 a.m.

Men’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals Repechages, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit Finals for places 7-8, 12:04 p.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit Finals for places 5-6, 12:10 p.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Bronze, 12:25 p.m.

Men’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Gold, 12:33 p.m.

Men’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals Repechages, 12:42 p.m.

Women’s Team Pursuit, Finals – For Gold, 12:57 p.m.

Men’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals, 1:38 p.m.

Men’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals Repechages, 2:14 p.m.

Aug. 8

Men’s Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4, 11 a.m.

Women’s Keirin, Quarterfinals, 11:18 a.m.

Men’s Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4, 11:38 a.m.

Men’s Sprint, Quarterfinals – Race 1, 12:01 p.m.

Women’s Keirin, Semifinals, 12:15 p.m.

Men’s Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4, 12:25 p.m.

Men’s Sprint, Quarterfinals – Race 2, 12:47 p.m.

Women’s Keirin, Final for places 7-12, 1:01 p.m.

Women’s Keirin, Final for Gold, 1:11 p.m.

Men’s Sprint, Quarterfinals – Decider, 1:18 p.m.

Men’s Omnium, Points Race 4/4, 1:27 p.m.

Men’s Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places, 2:04 p.m.

Aug. 9

Women’s Sprint, Qualifying, 8 a.m.

Men’s Sprint, Semifinals – Race 1, 8:41 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals, 8:48 a.m.

Men’s Sprint, Semifinals – Race 2, 9:29 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals Repechages, 9:38 a.m.

Men’s Sprint, Semifinals – Decider, 9:52 a.m.

Men’s Sprint, Finals – Race 1, 12 p.m.

Women’s Madison, Final, 12:09 p.m.

Men’s Sprint, Finals – Race 2, 1:02 p.m.

Women’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals, 1:10 p.m.

Men’s Sprint, Finals – Decider, 1:38 p.m.

Women’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals Repechages, 1:58 p.m.

Aug. 10

Women’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals, 11 a.m.

Men’s Keirin, First Round, 11:19 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals Repechages, 11:50 a.m.

Men’s Madison, Final, 11:59 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Quarterfinals – Race 1, 1:07 p.m.

Men’s Keirin, Repechages, 1:21 p.m.

Women’s Sprint, Quarterfinals – Race 2, 1:49 p.m.

Women’s Sprint, Quarterfinals – Decider, 2:14 p.m.

Aug. 11

Women’s Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4, 5 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Semifinals – Race 1, 5:22 a.m.

Men’s Keirin, Quarterfinals, 5:29 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Semifinals – Race 2, 5:50 a.m.

Women’s Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4, 5:57 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Semifinals – Decider, 6:18 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places, 6:25 a.m.

Men’s Keirin, Semifinals, 6:29 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Finals – Race 1, 6:45 a.m.

Women’s Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4, 6:53 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Finals – Race 2, 7:15 a.m.

Men’s Keirin, Final for places 7-12, 7:23 a.m.

Men’s Keirin, Final for Gold, 7:32 a.m.

Women’s Sprint, Finals – Decider, 7:44 a.m.

Women’s Omnium, Points Race 4/4, 7:56 a.m.

Diving July 27

Women’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Fnl, 5 a.m.

July 29

Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final, 5 a.m.

July 31

Women’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final, 5 a.m.

Aug. 2

Men’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final, 5 a.m.

Aug. 5

Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary, 4 a.m.

Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal, 9 a.m.

Aug. 6

Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary, 4 a.m.

Women’s 10m Platform Final, 9 a.m.

Aug. 7

Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal, 4 a.m.

Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary, 9 a.m.

Aug. 8

Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal, 4 a.m.

Men’s 3m Springboard Final, 9 a.m.

Aug. 9

Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary, 4 a.m.

Women’s 3m Springboard Final, 9 a.m.

Aug. 10

Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal, 4 a.m.

Men’s 10m Platform Final, 9 a.m.

Equestrian July 27

Eventing Team Dressage, 3:30 a.m.

Eventing Individual Dressage, 3:30 a.m.

July 28

Eventing Team Cross Country, 4:30 a.m.

Eventing Individual Cross Country, 7 a.m.

July 29

Eventing Individual Jumping Qualifier, 5 a.m.

Eventing Team Jumping Final, 6:15 a.m.

Eventing Individual Jumping Final, 9 a.m.

July 30

Dressage Team Grand Prix Day 1, 5 a.m.

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 1, 7:45 a.m.

July 31

Dressage Team Grand Prix Day 2, 4 a.m.

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2, 6:45 a.m.

Aug. 1

Jumping Team Qualifier, 5 a.m.

Aug. 2

Jumping Team Final, 8 a.m.

Aug. 3

Dressage Team Grand Prix Special, 4 a.m.

Aug. 4

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, 4 a.m.

Aug. 5

Jumping Individual Qualifier, 8 a.m.

Aug. 6

Jumping Individual Final, 4 a.m.

Fencing July 27

Women’s Epee Individual Table of 64, 4 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 64, 4:25 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Table of 32, 4:50 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 32, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Table of 16, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 16, 9 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Table of 8, 9:50 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 8, 10:15 a.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Semifinal 1, 1 p.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Semifinal 2, 1:25 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 1, 1:50 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 2, 2:15 p.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Bronze Mdl Bout, 2:40 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Bronze Mdl Bout, 3:05 p.m.

Women’s Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout, 3:55 p.m.

July 28

Women’s Foil Individual Table of 64, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Table of 64, 4 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32, 4:25 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32, 6:25 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16, 8:05 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16, 9:05 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Table of 8, 9:55 a.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Table of 8, 10:25 a.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Semifinal 1, 1 p.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Semifinal 2, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Semifinal 1, 2 p.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Semifinal 2, 2:25 p.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Bronze Mdl Bout, 2:50 p.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Bronze Medal Bout, 3:20 p.m.

Women’s Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout, 3:45 p.m.

Men’s Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout, 4:15 p.m.

July 29

Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64, 3:55 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32, 4:25 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32, 6:05 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16, 8:05 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16, 8:55 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 8, 9:55 a.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Table of 8, 10:20 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 1, 1 p.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 2, 1:25 p.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Semifinal 1, 1:50 p.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Semifinal 2, 2:20 p.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Brz Mdl Bout, 2:50 p.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout, 3:15 p.m.

Women’s Sabre Individual Gold Mdl Bout, 3:45 p.m.

Men’s Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout, 4:10 p.m.

July 30

Women’s Epee Team Table of 8, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Classifications 5-8, 9 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Semifinal 2, 9:50 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Semifinal 1, 9:50 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Placement 7-8, 10:40 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Placement 5-6, 10:40 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Bronze Medal Match, 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Epee Team Gold Medal Match, 2:30 p.m.

July 31

Men’s Sabre Team Table of 8, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Classifications 5-8, 9 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Semifinal 2, 9:50 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Semifinal 1, 9:50 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Placement 7-8, 10:40 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Placement 5-6, 10:40 a.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Sabre Team Gold Medal Match, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 1

Women’s Foil Team Table of 8, 5:50 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Classifications 5-8, 7:40 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Semifinal 2, 8:50 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Semifinal 1, 8:50 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Placement 7-8, 10 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Placement 5-6, 10 a.m.

Women’s Foil Team Bronze Medal Match, 1:10 p.m.

Women’s Foil Team Gold Medal Match, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 2

Men’s Epee Team Table of 8, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Classifications 5-8, 9 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Semifinal 2, 9:50 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Semifinal 1, 9:50 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Placement 7-8, 10:40 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Placement 5-6, 10:40 a.m.

Men’s Epee Team Bronze Medal Match, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Epee Team Gold Medal Match, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 3

Women’s Sabre Team Table of 8, 7 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Classifications 5-8, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Semifinal 2, 9:20 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Semifinal 1, 9:20 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Placement 7-8, 10:10 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Placement 5-6, 10:10 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match, 1 p.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Gold Medal Match, 2 p.m.

Aug. 4

Men’s Foil Team Table of 8, 5:50 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Classifications 5-8, 7:40 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Semifinal 2, 8:50 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Semifinal 1, 8:50 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Placement 7-8, 10 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Placement 5-6, 10 a.m.

Men’s Foil Team Bronze Medal Match, 1:10 p.m.

Men’s Foil Team Gold Medal Match, 2:30 p.m.

