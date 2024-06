2024 Olympic Daily Schedule

Tuesday, July 30 Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round, 6 a.m. Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd, 6:26 a.m. Men’s Individual…

Tuesday, July 30 Archery

Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round, 6 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd, 6:26 a.m.

Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round, 6:52 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd, 7:05 a.m.

Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round, 11:45 a.m.

Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd, 12:11 p.m.

Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round, 12:37 p.m.

Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd, 12:50 p.m.

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s Team Final, 12:15 p.m.

Badminton

Women’s Singles Group play stage, 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Group play stage, 3:20 a.m.

Women’s Singles Group play stage, 3:20 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Group play stage, 4:10 a.m.

Men’s Singles Group play stage, 5 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Group play stage, 5 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Group play stage, 8 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Group play stage, 8:50 a.m.

Women’s Doubles Group play stage, 8:50 a.m.

Women’s Singles Group play stage, 9:40 a.m.

Men’s Singles Group play stage, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Singles Group play stage, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Doubles Group play stage, 2:20 p.m.

Women’s Doubles Group play stage, 2:20 p.m.

Men’s Singles Group play stage, 3:10 p.m.

Women’s Doubles Group play stage, 3:10 p.m.

Men’s Singles Group play stage, 4 p.m.

Basketball

Men’s Group Phase – Group A, Winner OQT ESP vs. Winner OQT GRE, 5 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group A, Canada vs. Australia, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group B, Japan vs. France, 11:15 a.m.

Men’s Group Phase – Group B, Winner OQT LAT vs. Germany, 3 p.m.

Basketball 3×3

Women’s Pool Round, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 12 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 12:35 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 1:05 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 3 p.m.

Women’s Pool Round, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 4:05 p.m.

Men’s Pool Round, 4:35 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 5 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 6 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 9 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 10 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 11 a.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 2 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 3 p.m.

Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 p.m.

Boxing

Men’s 51kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 5 a.m.

Men’s 80kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 5:48 a.m.

Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 7:08 a.m.

Men’s 51kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 9:30 a.m.

Men’s 80kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 10:18 a.m.

Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 10:50 a.m.

Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 11:38 a.m.

Men’s 51kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 2 p.m.

Men’s 80kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 2:32 p.m.

Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 16, 3:36 p.m.

Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 32, 4:08 p.m.

Canoe Slalom

Women’s Canoe Single Heats 1st Run, 9 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Single Heats 1st Run, 10 a.m.

Women’s Canoe Single Heats 2nd Run, 11:10 a.m.

Men’s Kayak Single Heats 2nd Run, 12:10 p.m.

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Women’s Park Qualification, 7:25 a.m.

Men’s Park Qualification, 9:12 a.m.

Equestrian

Dressage Team Grand Prix Day 1, 5 a.m.

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 1, 7:45 a.m.

Fencing

Women’s Epee Team Table of 8, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Classifications 5-8, 9 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Semifinal 1, 9:50 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Semifinal 2, 9:50 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Placement 5-6, 10:40 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Placement 7-8, 10:40 a.m.

Women’s Epee Team Bronze Medal Match, 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Epee Team Gold Medal Match, 2:30 p.m.

Handball

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Germany vs. Slovenia, 3 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Norway vs. Korea, 5 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Netherlands vs. Spain, 8 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, Hungary vs. Angola, 10 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group B, France vs. Brazil, 1 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, Sweden vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s Pool A, Spain vs. France, 4 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, South Africa vs. Germany, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Pool A, Great Britain vs. Netherlands, 6:45 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Ireland vs. India, 7:15 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Argentina vs. New Zealand, 11 a.m.

Men’s Pool B, Australia vs. Belgium, 1:45 p.m.

Judo

Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64, 4 a.m.

Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32, 4:28 a.m.

Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16, 6:20 a.m.

Men -81 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Women -63 kg Quarterfinals, 7:16 a.m.

Men -81 kg Repechage, 10 a.m.

Men -81 kg Semifinals, 10:17 a.m.

Women -63 kg Repechage, 10:34 a.m.

Women -63 kg Semifinals, 10:51 a.m.

Men -81 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:18 a.m.

Men -81 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:28 a.m.

Men -81 kg Final, 11:38 a.m.

Women -63 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A, 11:49 a.m.

Women -63 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B, 11:59 a.m.

Women -63 kg Final, 12:09 p.m.

Rowing

Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals, 4:10 a.m.

Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1, 4:50 a.m.

Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2, 5 a.m.

Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1, 5:10 a.m.

Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2, 5:20 a.m.

Women’s Four Repechages, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Four Repechages, 5:40 a.m.

Rugby Sevens

Women’s Placing 5-8, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Placing 5-8, 9 a.m.

Women’s Semi-final, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Semi-final, 10 a.m.

Women’s Placing 11-12, 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Placing 9-10, 11 a.m.

Women’s Placing 7-8, 12 p.m.

Women’s Placing 5-6, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 1 p.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 1:45 p.m.

Sailing

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 9, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 10, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 11, 6 a.m.

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 12, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 9, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 10, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 11, 6 a.m.

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 12, 6 a.m.

Women’s Skiff – Race 7

Women’s Skiff – Race 8

Women’s Skiff – Race 9

Men’s Skiff – Race 7

Men’s Skiff – Race 8

Men’s Skiff – Race 9

Shooting

Trap Men’s Qualification – Day 2

Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 1

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal, 3:30 a.m.

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal, 4 a.m.

Trap Men’s Final, 9:30 a.m.

Soccer

Men’s Group C, Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan, 9 a.m.

Men’s Group C, Spain vs. Egypt, 9 a.m.

Men’s Group B, Morocco vs. Iraq, 11 a.m.

Men’s Group B, Ukraine vs. Argentina, 11 a.m.

Men’s Group A, New Zealand vs. France, 1 p.m.

Men’s Group A, United States vs. Guinea, 1 p.m.

Men’s Group D, Israel vs. Japan, 3 p.m.

Men’s Group D, Paraguay vs. Mali, 3 p.m.

Surfing

Men’s Quarterfinals, 1 p.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals, 3:24 p.m.

Men’s Semifinals, 5:48 p.m.

Women’s Semifinals, 7 p.m.

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, 8:12 p.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, 8:53 p.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, 9:34 p.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match, 10:15 p.m.

Swimming

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Heats, 5 a.m.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats, 5 a.m.

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heats, 5 a.m.

Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats, 5 a.m.

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Heats, 5 a.m.

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats, 5 a.m.

Men’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals, 2:30 p.m.

Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals, 2:41 p.m.

Women’s 100m Backstroke Final, 2:57 p.m.

Men’s 800m Freestyle Final, 3:03 p.m.

Women’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals, 3:25 p.m.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals, 3:46 p.m.

Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final, 3:59 p.m.

Table Tennis

Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32, 4 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match, 7:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match, 8:30 a.m.

Tennis

MS R2/WS R3/MD R3/WD R2/XD R1, 6 a.m.

MS R2/WS R3/MD R3/WD R2/XD R2, 6 a.m.

MS R2/WS R3/MD R3/WD R2/XD R3, 6 a.m.

MS Second Rnd/WS Third Rnd, 6 a.m.

MS Second Rnd/WS Third Rnd, 1 p.m.

Triathlon

Men’s Individual, 2 a.m.

Volleyball

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 3 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 7 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 11 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

Water Polo

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Australia vs. Serbia, 4:30 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Croatia vs. Italy, 6:05 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Japan vs. France, 9 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, United States vs. Romania, 10:35 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A, Montenegro vs. Greece, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B, Spain vs. Hungary, 3:05 p.m.

