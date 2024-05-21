Woo pitches shutout ball for 6 innings, Moore has 2 homers and 4 RBIs as Mariners beat Yankees 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan Woo pitched shutout ball at Yankee Stadium for the second straight season, Dylan Moore homered…

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan Woo pitched shutout ball at Yankee Stadium for the second straight season, Dylan Moore homered twice with four RBIs and the Seattle Mariners held on to beat New York 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Woo threw 5 1/3 hitless innings at Yankee Stadium last June 22 for his first major league win, leaving after a pair of hits in the sixth.

“When you come in here, you got to be ready to go. There’s no messing around, falling behind and whatnot,” Woo said. “The crowd’s going to be ready to go, so you’ve got to be ready to go. So I think it just raises your game a little bit. I think if you really enjoy competing and being in environments like this, then, just a lot of fun.”

Ty France and Luke Raley also homered for the Mariners, who dealt the Yankees their first consecutive losses since April 29 and 30 at Baltimore. Seattle rallied from a three-run, ninth-inning deficit for a 5-4 victory in the series opener that stopped New York’s seven-game winning streak.

In a matchup of division leaders, New York trailed 4-0 before Gleyber Torres’ three-run homer in the seventh off Trent Thornton — just Torres’ third home run this season.

Raley homered leading off the eighth on the first Yankees pitch by Clayton Andrews, who was sent back to Triple-A after the game.

Moore, playing because of Jorge Polanco’s hamstring injury, put Seattle ahead with a two-run homer to left in the third off Clarke Schmidt (5-2), then added an RBI single in a two-run seventh and an opposite-field solo homer to right in the ninth against Nick Burdi. He raised his season total to six homers with his third career two-homer game.

“I love to play and I love to hit, and if you hit, you play,” Moore said.

He used France’s compression sleeve, which was a little loose.

“I lost the one that he got me, so he gave me his,” Moore said. “And then he ordered me some more.”

Woo (2-0) allowed two hits over six innings, Austin Wells’ single in the second and Alex Verdugo’s double in the fourth. With his parents among many relatives in the seats, the 24-year-old right-hander made his third start this season after recovering from right elbow inflammation.

“It’s a special arm,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Watching the confidence grow, it’s been awesome to see.”

Woo walked none and struck out seven. He opened with first-pitch strikes to 15 of 20 batters and went to just two three-ball counts. The 24-year-old right-hander threw 58 of 77 pitches for strikes.

“Elite fastball,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Andrés Muñoz finished a five-hitter for his second save of the series, striking out Oswaldo Cabrera with two on for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Josh Rojas doubled with one out in the third for Seattle’s first hit, ending an 0-for-15 slide, and Moore drove a full-count sweeper into the left-field seats. France homered off Dennis Santana in the seventh.

Schmidt, who had won his previous three starts, allowed five hits in five innings.

“I thought they had a really good game plan, fouling off a lot of pitches, a lot of deep counts,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt thought he tipped his pitch on Moore’s homer, with Rojas signaling a full-count cutter,

“Obviously tipping is a part of this game,” Schmidt said.

Yankees starters have thrown at least four innings in each of the first 50 games, matching 1989 for the second-longest streak at the start of New York’s season after 58 in 1904.

Seattle right fielder Dominic Canzone made diving backhand catches on Anthony Volpe in the first and Cabrera in the third.

Giancarlo Stanton fouled out to the catcher with two on in the seventh, dropping to 4 for 44 as a pinch hitter.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh had to borrow teammate Seby Zavala’s mitt when a string on his own broke while coach Tommy Joseph repaired Raleigh’s.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole threw batting practice for the first time since developing an elbow ailment during spring training. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner is on track for a late June return. … 3B DJ LeMahieu, sidelined since breaking his right foot with a foul ball on March 16, went 1 for 3 with an RBI single for Class A Hudson Valley at Brooklyn. LeMahieu played five innings in the field. He could return next week at the Los Angeles Angels. … RHP Tommy Kahnle, sidelined since spring training with shoulder inflammation, is to be activated Wednesday.

UP NEXT

LHP Nestor Cortes (2-4, 3.56) starts for the Yankees on Wednesday and RHP Bryce Miller (3-4, 3.08) for the Mariners. Cortes beat the Chicago White Sox last week for his first win since April 8. Miller is 0-3 with a 4.13 ERA in five starts since beating Cincinnati on April 17.

