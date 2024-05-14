Varane to leave Man United when contract expires at end of the season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former France center back Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former France center back Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Varane joined United in 2021 but has struggled to reproduce the kind of form he showed in a trophy-laden, decade-long spell at Real Madrid before that.

Injuries have also played a part, restricting Varane to 93 appearances in his three seasons at United.

“To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt,” Varane said on Tuesday on social media. “The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing.

“I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents. For my kids, it’s home here. It’s going to be a special place for me, for life.”

Despite United languishing in eighth place in the English Premier League, Varane said he was “very positive for the future” following the arrival of Jim Ratcliffe as a co-owner.

“The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy,” Varane said, ahead of the home match against Newcastle on Wednesday.

“I’ll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it’s going to be very emotional day for me, for sure.”

