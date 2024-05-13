Udinese out of Serie A drop zone after beating Lecce

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Udinese moved out of the Serie A drop zone after a hard-fought 2-0 result at Lecce…

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Udinese moved out of the Serie A drop zone after a hard-fought 2-0 result at Lecce on Monday gave it a first win in two months.

Udinese rose one point clear of the relegation zone with two games remaining.

Lorenzo Lucca got the opener with a towering header of a cross from Martin Payero in the 36th minute. Lazar Samardžić added the second with a typical poacher’s goal five minutes from time.

Fabio Cannavaro’s men are still in a dogfight. Udinese is one of six teams fighting to avoid joining the already relegated Salernitana in the second division next season.

Only five points separate Sassuolo at second to last and Verona five places above it.

Udinese was 15th. Lecce was safe in 13th.

FIORENTINA OVERCOMES MONZA

A late goal from Arthur Melo gave Fiorentina a 2-1 win over Monza.

With 12 minutes remaining, the Brazilian midfielder fired home a lovely goal from 20 meters after a neat turn and sprint from just inside the Monza half.

Fiorentina was in eighth place, Monza was 12th.

