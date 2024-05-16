Canada beats Norway for 4th win at hockey worlds, US shuts out France

PRAGUE (AP) — Canada eased past Norway 4-1 on Thursday for its fourth straight win at the ice hockey world…

PRAGUE (AP) — Canada eased past Norway 4-1 on Thursday for its fourth straight win at the ice hockey world championship after not allowing a single shot on goal in the first two periods.

The United States scored four goals in the opening period to cruise to a 5-0 victory over France, while Sweden maintained a perfect record by beating Kazakstan and Austria stunned Finland.

In Group A in Prague, Canada took a two-goal lead after Brandon Tanev scored in the first period from close range and Andrew Mangiapane doubled the advantage in the second.

Norway didn’t have its first shot on goal until early in the third period, but scored with its second as Stian Solberg made it 2-1.

Dylan Cozens stretched the lead to 3-1 on an unassisted short-handed goal and Jared McCann added the fourth into an empty net, with Daws providing the assist.

Canada meets Finland on Saturday.

In Group B in Ostrava, Matt Boldy scored two goals and added an assist for the Americans against France. Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists, Johnny Gaudreau added a goal and an assist and Shane Pinto also scored.

The first line of Boldy, Gaudreau, Nelson dominated in the opening period.

Nelson opened the scoring from the slot 45 seconds into the game and Boldy netted with two one-timers before Gaudreau added the fourth from the right circle.

Pinto completed the scoring with 2:08 left in the final period and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 10 shots for the shutout.

It was a second victory for the Americans, who play Poland on Friday.

Earlier, Sweden beat Kazakstan 3-1. Linus Johansson, Marcus Johansson Fabian Zetterlund scored as the Swedes earned a fourth victory to top Group B in Ostrava.

Adil Beketayev scored for Kazakhstan.

In Group A in Prague, Austria stunned Finland 3-2 for its first victory at the tournament and first over Finland at the worlds. Benjamin Baumgartner scored the winner with one second left to complete a rally from two goals down.

Oliver Kapanen scored his tournament-leading sixth goal and Saku Maenalanen also netted to give Finland a 2-0 lead.

Mario Huber started the rally and Thimo Nickl tied it midway through the final period for Austria, which took Canada to overtime in its last game before losing 7-6.

