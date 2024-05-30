Storm pull away in the second half for 103-88 win over Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 20 points and had nine assists while playing nearly the entire game, but the…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 20 points and had nine assists while playing nearly the entire game, but the Indiana Fever continued to struggle on Thursday night in a 103-88 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Jewell Loyd had 22 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 18 points and nine assists as the Storm (5-3) scored a season high in points. Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 for the Storm.

Clark, who had three 3-pointers, in front of a near-sellout crowd, but could not prevent the Fever from falling to 1-8, the second-worst record in the league.

The Storm ripped off a 10-0 run in the first quarter and never trailed after that.

Seattle led 47-41 at halftime before opening the third quarter on a 12-2 run. The Storm made 12 of 17 shots in the quarter to outscore the Fever 34-18.

Loyd, the league’s reigning scoring leader, scored a season-high 32 points in a May 22 home win over Indiana.

SKY 83, SPARKS 73

CHICAGO (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 20 points and tied a career high with six 3-pointers, Elizabeth Williams had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Chicago beat Los Angeles for their first home win of the season.

Mabrey gave Chicago a 21-point lead with 6:59 remaining in the third quarter. Los Angeles battled back, closing on a 20-8 run to get within 67-58 entering the fourth. The Sky committed 10 fouls in the third quarter, turned it over six times and allowed 27 points.

Los Angeles was within 78-69 with 2:16 left after Rickea Jackson completed a three-point play, but rookie Angel Reese made a shot in the lane on back-to-back possessions to extend Chicago’s lead to 82-69.

Los Angeles was slowed by 18 turnovers.

Dana Evans had four of the Sky’s 13 steals and added 15 points. Chennedy Carter scored 14 points for Chicago (3-3). Reese picked up her fifth foul with 8:22 left in the fourth and finished with six points and six rebounds in 25 minutes.

Dearica Hamby had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Kia Nurse added 17 points for Los Angeles (2-5). Jackson finished with 10 points and rookie Cameron Brink had seven points and six rebounds in 22 minutes.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.