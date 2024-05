Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, May 22 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Western

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Arlington, Texas

10:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Hoover, Ala.

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia, Charlotte, N.C.

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. Oregon St., Scottsdale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Hoover, Ala.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, Charlotte, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Michigan, Omaha, Neb.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Oregon, Scottsdale, Ariz.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Hoover, Ala.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. NC State, Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD Texas A&M, Hoover, Ala.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Arizona, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play – National Championship, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Cleveland

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Houston (2:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Kansas City (2:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Philadelphia OR Boston at Tampa Bay (6:50 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference Finals: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 1 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Florida at NY Rangers, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Atalanta vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Final, Dublin

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Forge FC at CF Montréal, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Quarterfinals

