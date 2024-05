Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, May 28 CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 8 p.m. NHLN — Memorial…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, May 28

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

8 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: Drummond vs. Moose Jaw, Saginaw, Mich.

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play – Quarterfinals, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play – Semifinals, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at NY Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Houston at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference Finals: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 4 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Florida, Game 4

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Connecticut

NBATV — Los Angeles at Indiana

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.