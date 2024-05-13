Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, May 14 COLLEGE BASEBALL 6 p.m. PAC-12N — Utah Tech…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, May 14

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah Tech at Utah

7 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Wake Forest

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Latvia, Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Austria, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets

7:30 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2024: From Chicago

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at New York, Game 5

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at New York, Game 5 (BetCast)

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Denver, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Denver, Game 4 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Florida, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Vancouver at Edmonton, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinal; Italian Open-ATP Round of 16

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinal; Italian Open-ATP Round of 16

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinal; Italian Open-ATP Round of 16

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Connecticut

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Las Vegas

_____

