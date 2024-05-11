Sports on TV for Sunday, May 12

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, May 12
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Michelin Grand Prix de France, Le Mans, France
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
NBC — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Course de Monterey, Salinas, Calif.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Women’s Motocross: The MXGP of Galicia, Lugo, Spain (Taped)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lugo, Spain (Taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lugo, Spain (Taped)
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — US Monastir vs. Rivers Hoopers, Senegal
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — APR vs. AS Douanes, Senegal
BOWLING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Arlington, Wash. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Clemson at Wake Forest
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
1 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
3 p.m.
ACCN — Maryland at Boston College
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
4 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Illinois
6 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Lehigh at Johns Hopkins, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. at Georgetown, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Albany at Notre Dame, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Towson at Syracuse, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Show
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Outdoor Championships, Boulder, Colo.
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Berkeley, Calif.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Great Britain, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic
10 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Canada, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic
2 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Switzerland, Group A, Prague, Czech Republic
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Houston at Detroit
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Indiana, Game 4
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Minnesota, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Boston, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Boston, Game 4 (BetCast)
9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Vancouver at Edmonton, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Vancouver at Edmonton, Game 3 (BetCast)
RODEO
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Eliminations – Round 4, Fort Worth, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Seattle at Portland
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 a.m.
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Nurnberg at Bayern
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: NJ/NY at San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Michigan at D.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at Houston
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Omaha at Grand Rapids
_____
