Sports on TV for May 13 – 19

Adv11
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 13
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Cleveland, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Cleveland, Game 4 (BetCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Dallas, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Dallas, Game 4 (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Playoffs: TBD
TBA
TBA — Playoffs: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa
_____
Tuesday, May 14
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Minnesota
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2024: From Chicago
TBA
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary) (BetCast)
TBA
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Denver, Game 4 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Denver, Game 4 (If Necessary) (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Playoffs: TBD
TBA
TBA — Playoffs: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Connecticut
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Las Vegas
_____
Wednesday, May 15
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, First Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2024: From Chicago
TBA
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary) (BetCast)
TBA
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Game 5 (If Necessary) (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Playoffs: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United
_____
Thursday, May 16
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, First Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.
1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, First Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Second Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Minnesota, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Playoffs: TBD
TBA
TBA — Playoffs: TBD
_____
Friday, May 17
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Second Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.
Noon
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
6 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Third Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Cleveland, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Indiana, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Playoffs: TBD
TBA
TBA — Playoffs: TBD
_____
Saturday, May 18
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Wright Brand 250, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Third Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany
10 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
6 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Final Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.
NBC — 149th Preakness Stakes
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at Baltimore
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta OR LA Angels at Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Dallas, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Playoffs: TBD
TBA
TBA — Playoffs: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
NBC — USATF
UFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — Memphis at Michigan
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Birmingham
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at New York
3 p.m.
ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
_____
Sunday, May 19
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: From Indianapolis
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FOX — PBA: From Kissimmee, Fla.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Final Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany
10 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
GYMNASTICS
2 p.m.
NBC — From Hartford, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Denver, Game 7 (If Neccesary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at New York, Game 7 (If Neccesary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Boston, Game 7 (If Neccesary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Playoffs: TBD
TBA
TBA — Playoffs: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
GOLF — Premier League: TBA
NBC — Premier League: TBA
USA — Premier League: TBA
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — D.C. at St. Louis
4 p.m.
FOX — Arlington at San Antonio
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.