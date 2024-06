Sports on TV for June 3 – 9

Adv01 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 3 COLLEGE BASEBALL Noon ESPNU — NCAA Tournament:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 3

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Oklahoma City, Okla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Oklahoma City, Okla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Francisco at Arizona

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at NY Rangers, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

Tuesday, June 4

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Minnesota at NY Yankees

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, St. Paul, Minn.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, St. Paul, Minn.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

Wednesday, June 5

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Finals – Game 1, Oklahoma City, Okla.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Men’s – Day 1, Eugene, Ore.

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: Nati SC vs. Concafa FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final and Women’s Semifinals, Paris

Thursday, June 6

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Finals – Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Women’s – Day 1, Eugene, Ore

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: TBD at Boston, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: Desimpedidos vs. Wrexham AFC

7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: Burnley vs. Concafa FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final and Women’s Semifinals, Paris

Friday, June 7

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shop Rite LPGA Classic, First Round, Seaview, Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

9 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Semifinals, Paris

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final and Women’s Semifinals, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Washington

Saturday, June 8

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAAOutdoor Championships: Men’s – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shop Rite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview, Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.

FOX — The 156th Belmont Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: From Louisville, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia vs. NY Mets, London

7:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Yankees OR Cleveland at Miami

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Angel City at NJ/NY

TENNIS

9 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open, Final, Paris

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Finals, Paris

UFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Birmingham

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — New York at Connecticut

Sunday, June 9

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: From Elkhart Lake, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shop Rite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview, Bay Course, Galloway, N.J. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — NY Mets vs. Philadelphia, London

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at NY Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: TBD at Boston, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Anthem at San Diego

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Finals, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris

9 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBC — USATF: From New York

UFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at San Antonio

