Sports on TV for Friday, May 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, May 31 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 31

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

11 a.m.

NBATV — TBC vs. NBA Academy Africa, Kigali, Rwanda

2 p.m.

NBATV — River Hoopers vs. Cape Town Tigers, Third-Place Game, Kigali, Rwanda

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

8 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: Moose Jaw vs. Saginaw, Semifinal, Saginaw, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Stetson at Florida St., Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Coastal Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, Regional, Clemson, S.C.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Wofford vs. LSU, Regional, Chapel Hill, N.C.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: W. Michigan at Kentucky, Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia vs. Dallas Baptist, Regional, Tucson, Ariz.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. San Diego, Regional, Santa Barbara, Calif.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Regional, College Station, Texas

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: VCU vs. Wake Forest, Regional, Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: High Point at Clemson, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: N. Kentucky at Tennessee, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Tulane at Oregon St., Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Winsen, Germany

2 p.m.

USA — U.S. Women’s Open: Second Round, Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Detroit at Boston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — LA Angels at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Dallas, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Dallas, Game 5 (BetCast)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Dolphins

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA European Qualifier Group Stage: Germany vs. Poland, Group A, Rostock, Germany

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Rounds, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Rounds, Paris

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Rounds, Paris

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Early Rounds, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Washington at New York

9:30 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at Minnesota

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.