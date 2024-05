Sports on TV for Friday, May 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, May 17 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill. (Taped)

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State

8 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Purdue

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Utah vs. South Carolina, Regional, Durham, N.C.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Florida Gulf Coast at Florida, Regional

2 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: SE Louisiana vs. Clemson, Regional, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UCF vs. Auburn, Regional, Tallahasse, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Kentucky, Regional, Stillwater, Okla.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Texas, Regional, College Station, Texas

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Chattanooga at Florida St., Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. vs. Virginia Tech, Regional, Los Angeles

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Jackson St. at LSU, Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Baylor, Regional, Lafayette, La.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Cleveland St. at Oklahoma, Regional

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Stanford, Regional

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Second Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky. (ESPN BET)

Noon

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky. (No Laying Up)

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

6 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Amundi German Masters, Third Round, Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Michendorf, Germany

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Poland vs. U.S., Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic

6 a.m. (Saturday)

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Sweden, Group B, Ostrava, Czech Republic

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Toronto

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Minnesota at Cleveland

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Indiana, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Boston, Game 6

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Boston, Game 6 (BetCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Colorado, Game 6

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Colorado, Game 6 (BetCast)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Gold Coast

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Pacific FC

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Semifinal

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Double Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Washington at Connecticut

9:30 p.m.

ION — Seattle at Minnesota

_____

