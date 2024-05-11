Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 11, 2024, 11:56 PM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA (218½) New York
at MINNESOTA (204½) Denver

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -142 at TORONTO +120
Houston -116 at DETROIT -102
N.Y Yankees -142 at TAMPA BAY +120
Cleveland -176 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +148
Kansas City -166 at LA ANGELS +140
at SEATTLE -250 Oakland +205

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -112 at PITTSBURGH -104
Philadelphia -240 at MIAMI +194
at MILWAUKEE -134 St. Louis +114
at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Cincinnati +108
LA Dodgers -124 at SAN DIEGO +106
Atlanta -126 at N.Y METS +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -124 Arizona +106
at BOSTON -146 Washington +124
Texas -156 at COLORADO +132

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Florida -152 at BOSTON +126
at EDMONTON -210 Vancouver +172

