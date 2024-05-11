NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 5½ (218½) New York at MINNESOTA 2½ (204½) Denver MLB Sunday American…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 5½ (218½) New York at MINNESOTA 2½ (204½) Denver

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -142 at TORONTO +120 Houston -116 at DETROIT -102 N.Y Yankees -142 at TAMPA BAY +120 Cleveland -176 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +148 Kansas City -166 at LA ANGELS +140 at SEATTLE -250 Oakland +205

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -112 at PITTSBURGH -104 Philadelphia -240 at MIAMI +194 at MILWAUKEE -134 St. Louis +114 at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Cincinnati +108 LA Dodgers -124 at SAN DIEGO +106 Atlanta -126 at N.Y METS +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -124 Arizona +106 at BOSTON -146 Washington +124 Texas -156 at COLORADO +132

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -152 at BOSTON +126 at EDMONTON -210 Vancouver +172

