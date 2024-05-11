NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 5½ (218½) New York at MINNESOTA 2½ (204½) Denver MLB Sunday American…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|5½
|(218½)
|New York
|at MINNESOTA
|2½
|(204½)
|Denver
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-142
|at TORONTO
|+120
|Houston
|-116
|at DETROIT
|-102
|N.Y Yankees
|-142
|at TAMPA BAY
|+120
|Cleveland
|-176
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+148
|Kansas City
|-166
|at LA ANGELS
|+140
|at SEATTLE
|-250
|Oakland
|+205
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at PITTSBURGH
|-104
|Philadelphia
|-240
|at MIAMI
|+194
|at MILWAUKEE
|-134
|St. Louis
|+114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-126
|Cincinnati
|+108
|LA Dodgers
|-124
|at SAN DIEGO
|+106
|Atlanta
|-126
|at N.Y METS
|+108
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-124
|Arizona
|+106
|at BOSTON
|-146
|Washington
|+124
|Texas
|-156
|at COLORADO
|+132
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Florida
|-152
|at BOSTON
|+126
|at EDMONTON
|-210
|Vancouver
|+172
