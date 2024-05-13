Seattle hosts Minnesota to start season

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm
Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Storm -10.5; over/under is 165.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm start the season at home against the Minnesota Lynx.
Seattle went 8-12 in Western Conference action and 4-16 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Storm averaged 78.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 84.5 last season.
Minnesota finished 19-21 overall and 12-8 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Lynx averaged 6.4 steals, 2.6 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.
INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).
Lynx: None listed.
