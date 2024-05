Boy’s Baseball OHSAA Baseball Championships Division I Region 3 Tol. St. Francis 9, Tol. Whitmer 1 Division II Region 6…

Boy’s Baseball OHSAA Baseball Championships Division I Region 3

Tol. St. Francis 9, Tol. Whitmer 1

Division II Region 6

Bellville Clear Fork 11, St. Marys Memorial 1

Defiance 13, Napoleon 3

Huron 11, Sandusky Perkins 4

Division III Region 10

Coldwater 12, Findlay Liberty Benton 3

Millbury Lake 8, Tol. Ottawa Hills 4

