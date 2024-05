Boy’s Baseball OHSAA Baseball Championships Division II Region 6 Upper Sandusky 3, Galion 1 Division III Region 10 Milan Edison…

Boy’s Baseball OHSAA Baseball Championships Division II Region 6

Upper Sandusky 3, Galion 1

Division III Region 10

Milan Edison 7, Collins Western Reserve 0

Division IV Region 15

Leesburg Fairfield 4, Ironton St. Joseph 2

S. Webster 10, Waterfod 0

Reedsville Eastern 3, Glouster Trimble 2

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.