Rojas leads Dodgers against the Rockies following 4-hit performance

Colorado Rockies (20-35, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (36-22, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Colorado Rockies (20-35, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (36-22, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson (1-7, 5.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies after Miguel Rojas had four hits against the Mets on Wednesday.

Los Angeles has gone 19-11 in home games and 36-22 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .257, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado has a 7-21 record in road games and a 20-35 record overall. The Rockies have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .386.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-35 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .271 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-46 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Austin Gomber: day-to-day (arm soreness), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.