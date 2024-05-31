Reynaldo López fans 8 in 6 strong innings and Jarred Kelenic hits 2-run double as Braves top A’s 4-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Reynaldo López set a season high with eight strikeouts, Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run double and the…

ATLANTA (AP) — Reynaldo López set a season high with eight strikeouts, Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run double and the Atlanta Braves beat Oakland 4-2 on Friday night, giving the Athletics their third straight loss.

López (3-2) raised both arms as he walked off the mound after closing the sixth with two strikeouts. The right-hander allowed only four hits and one run in six innings. Given an extra day’s rest before the start, López was still strong in his final inning.

“I feel healthy, I feel strong,” López said through a translator. “I think I just felt good about being able to hold them there.”

López also said Kelenic’s two-run double in the second put him in a mood to celebrate.

“It was somewhat of a celebration we were able to get some runs early,” López said.

With one out in the second, Michael Harris II singled to right field against JP Sears (4-4), who then walked former Oakland teammate Sean Murphy. Kelenic lined a double off the base of the wall in left-center, driving in both runners for a 3-0 lead.

It was an important at-bat for Kelenic, who had hit only .226 in May and had only 10 RBIs for the season. Kelenic had been platooning with Adam Duvall in left field before reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

With only Marcell Ozuna able to avoid an offensive slump that has affected the remainder of Atlanta’s lineup, the Braves need improved production from Kelenic, acquired in an offseason trade with Seattle. The big hit against Sears, a left-hander, was a statement Kelenic is ready for his new full-time role.

“I feel like just to get the momentum early was huge for us,” Kelenic said. “It felt like the last week we were always coming from behind.”

The Braves were 13-14 in May, with all 14 losses coming in games the opponent scored at least three runs.

The Athletics scored their only run off López in the fourth. Zack Gelof’s sacrifice fly drove in Miguel Andujar, who singled.

Oakland’s JJ Bleday led off the eighth with a walk from Joe Jiménez and moved to second on Brent Rooker’s infield hit. Seth Brown’s fourth strikeout of the game helped spoil the scoring threat. Jiménez also struck out Kyle McCann to end the inning.

Raisel Iglesias gave up a double to Gelof, who scored on a groundout by Aledmys Díaz, in the ninth but earned his 14th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Dany Jiménez and LHP Brady Basso were recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. … RHP Lucas Erceg (forearm tightness) was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 26. … RHP Tyler Ferguson was optioned to Las Vegas. … IF Tyler Nevin was outrighted to Las Vegas after he was designated for assignment Tuesday.

UP NEXT

LHP Chris Sale (8-1, 2.12) will try to extend his streak of wins in seven consecutive starts for Atlanta on Saturday against Oakland RHP Aaron Brooks (0-2, 3.63).

