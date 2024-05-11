Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Saturday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.6 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Third Round Doug Barron 65-72-66—203 Ernie Els…

Saturday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.6 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Third Round

Doug Barron 65-72-66—203 Ernie Els 65-68-70—203 Padraig Harrington 65-70-69—204 Steve Stricker 67-65-73—205 Charlie Wi 66-69-70—205 K.J. Choi 71-67-69—207 Kenny Perry 65-71-71—207 Stewart Cink 70-68-70—208 Steve Flesch 65-69-74—208 Stuart Appleby 71-67-71—209 Shane Bertsch 68-71-70—209 Bernhard Langer 68-70-71—209 Steven Alker 69-71-70—210 Marco Dawson 66-70-74—210 Paul Goydos 69-71-70—210 Lee Janzen 69-69-72—210 Mark Hensby 74-67-70—211 John Huston 69-72-70—211 Kevin Sutherland 68-70-73—211 Miguel Angel Jimenez 73-69-70—212 Justin Leonard 73-66-73—212 Scott McCarron 72-68-72—212 Tim Petrovic 68-73-71—212 Mario Tiziani 70-72-70—212 Stephen Ames 70-72-71—213 Glen Day 70-70-73—213 Ken Duke 69-70-74—213 Bob Estes 71-72-70—213 Brian Gay 70-69-74—213 Heath Slocum 70-73-70—213 Y.E. Yang 68-73-72—213 Paul Broadhurst 69-69-76—214 Chris DiMarco 65-73-76—214 Joe Durant 75-67-72—214 Ricardo Gonzalez 70-72-72—214 Vijay Singh 70-70-74—214 Jason Bohn 71-69-75—215 Darren Clarke 67-74-74—215 Richard Green 73-69-73—215 Thongchai Jaidee 68-75-72—215 Scott Dunlap 69-72-75—216 Retief Goosen 71-73-72—216 Jerry Kelly 70-73-73—216 Billy Mayfair 72-69-75—216 Dicky Pride 74-72-70—216 Tim Herron 72-70-75—217 Timothy O’Neal 71-76-70—217 Mike Weir 74-71-72—217 Billy Andrade 75-74-69—218 David Duval 74-71-73—218 Jeff Maggert 71-72-75—218 Thomas Bjorn 74-73-72—219 Rob Labritz 74-71-74—219 Rod Pampling 68-76-75—219 Kirk Triplett 71-75-73—219 Michael Campbell 70-75-75—220 John Daly 69-74-77—220 Scott Parel 75-75-70—220 Corey Pavin 72-73-75—220 Brett Quigley 70-74-76—220 David Toms 73-73-74—220 David Frost 72-75-74—221 Tom Pernice 72-72-77—221 Jeff Sluman 75-73-73—221 Ken Tanigawa 71-74-76—221 Steve Allan 69-84-69—222 Michael Allen 71-79-72—222 Woody Austin 75-74-73—222 Colin Montgomerie 72-76-74—222 Tom Lehman 73-78-72—223 John Senden 72-76-75—223 Robert Karlsson 73-76-75—224 Stephen Dodd 78-74-73—225 Jim Furyk 72-77-76—225 Jesper Parnevik 73-78-74—225 Fred Funk 73-74-79—226 Steve Pate 76-78-77—231

