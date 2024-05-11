Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Saturday
At Greystone GC
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.6 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
Third Round
|Doug Barron
|65-72-66—203
|Ernie Els
|65-68-70—203
|Padraig Harrington
|65-70-69—204
|Steve Stricker
|67-65-73—205
|Charlie Wi
|66-69-70—205
|K.J. Choi
|71-67-69—207
|Kenny Perry
|65-71-71—207
|Stewart Cink
|70-68-70—208
|Steve Flesch
|65-69-74—208
|Stuart Appleby
|71-67-71—209
|Shane Bertsch
|68-71-70—209
|Bernhard Langer
|68-70-71—209
|Steven Alker
|69-71-70—210
|Marco Dawson
|66-70-74—210
|Paul Goydos
|69-71-70—210
|Lee Janzen
|69-69-72—210
|Mark Hensby
|74-67-70—211
|John Huston
|69-72-70—211
|Kevin Sutherland
|68-70-73—211
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|73-69-70—212
|Justin Leonard
|73-66-73—212
|Scott McCarron
|72-68-72—212
|Tim Petrovic
|68-73-71—212
|Mario Tiziani
|70-72-70—212
|Stephen Ames
|70-72-71—213
|Glen Day
|70-70-73—213
|Ken Duke
|69-70-74—213
|Bob Estes
|71-72-70—213
|Brian Gay
|70-69-74—213
|Heath Slocum
|70-73-70—213
|Y.E. Yang
|68-73-72—213
|Paul Broadhurst
|69-69-76—214
|Chris DiMarco
|65-73-76—214
|Joe Durant
|75-67-72—214
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|70-72-72—214
|Vijay Singh
|70-70-74—214
|Jason Bohn
|71-69-75—215
|Darren Clarke
|67-74-74—215
|Richard Green
|73-69-73—215
|Thongchai Jaidee
|68-75-72—215
|Scott Dunlap
|69-72-75—216
|Retief Goosen
|71-73-72—216
|Jerry Kelly
|70-73-73—216
|Billy Mayfair
|72-69-75—216
|Dicky Pride
|74-72-70—216
|Tim Herron
|72-70-75—217
|Timothy O’Neal
|71-76-70—217
|Mike Weir
|74-71-72—217
|Billy Andrade
|75-74-69—218
|David Duval
|74-71-73—218
|Jeff Maggert
|71-72-75—218
|Thomas Bjorn
|74-73-72—219
|Rob Labritz
|74-71-74—219
|Rod Pampling
|68-76-75—219
|Kirk Triplett
|71-75-73—219
|Michael Campbell
|70-75-75—220
|John Daly
|69-74-77—220
|Scott Parel
|75-75-70—220
|Corey Pavin
|72-73-75—220
|Brett Quigley
|70-74-76—220
|David Toms
|73-73-74—220
|David Frost
|72-75-74—221
|Tom Pernice
|72-72-77—221
|Jeff Sluman
|75-73-73—221
|Ken Tanigawa
|71-74-76—221
|Steve Allan
|69-84-69—222
|Michael Allen
|71-79-72—222
|Woody Austin
|75-74-73—222
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-76-74—222
|Tom Lehman
|73-78-72—223
|John Senden
|72-76-75—223
|Robert Karlsson
|73-76-75—224
|Stephen Dodd
|78-74-73—225
|Jim Furyk
|72-77-76—225
|Jesper Parnevik
|73-78-74—225
|Fred Funk
|73-74-79—226
|Steve Pate
|76-78-77—231
