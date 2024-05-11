Live Radio
Regions Tradition Tour Scores

The Associated Press

May 11, 2024, 7:18 PM

Saturday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.6 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Third Round

Doug Barron 65-72-66—203
Ernie Els 65-68-70—203
Padraig Harrington 65-70-69—204
Steve Stricker 67-65-73—205
Charlie Wi 66-69-70—205
K.J. Choi 71-67-69—207
Kenny Perry 65-71-71—207
Stewart Cink 70-68-70—208
Steve Flesch 65-69-74—208
Stuart Appleby 71-67-71—209
Shane Bertsch 68-71-70—209
Bernhard Langer 68-70-71—209
Steven Alker 69-71-70—210
Marco Dawson 66-70-74—210
Paul Goydos 69-71-70—210
Lee Janzen 69-69-72—210
Mark Hensby 74-67-70—211
John Huston 69-72-70—211
Kevin Sutherland 68-70-73—211
Miguel Angel Jimenez 73-69-70—212
Justin Leonard 73-66-73—212
Scott McCarron 72-68-72—212
Tim Petrovic 68-73-71—212
Mario Tiziani 70-72-70—212
Stephen Ames 70-72-71—213
Glen Day 70-70-73—213
Ken Duke 69-70-74—213
Bob Estes 71-72-70—213
Brian Gay 70-69-74—213
Heath Slocum 70-73-70—213
Y.E. Yang 68-73-72—213
Paul Broadhurst 69-69-76—214
Chris DiMarco 65-73-76—214
Joe Durant 75-67-72—214
Ricardo Gonzalez 70-72-72—214
Vijay Singh 70-70-74—214
Jason Bohn 71-69-75—215
Darren Clarke 67-74-74—215
Richard Green 73-69-73—215
Thongchai Jaidee 68-75-72—215
Scott Dunlap 69-72-75—216
Retief Goosen 71-73-72—216
Jerry Kelly 70-73-73—216
Billy Mayfair 72-69-75—216
Dicky Pride 74-72-70—216
Tim Herron 72-70-75—217
Timothy O’Neal 71-76-70—217
Mike Weir 74-71-72—217
Billy Andrade 75-74-69—218
David Duval 74-71-73—218
Jeff Maggert 71-72-75—218
Thomas Bjorn 74-73-72—219
Rob Labritz 74-71-74—219
Rod Pampling 68-76-75—219
Kirk Triplett 71-75-73—219
Michael Campbell 70-75-75—220
John Daly 69-74-77—220
Scott Parel 75-75-70—220
Corey Pavin 72-73-75—220
Brett Quigley 70-74-76—220
David Toms 73-73-74—220
David Frost 72-75-74—221
Tom Pernice 72-72-77—221
Jeff Sluman 75-73-73—221
Ken Tanigawa 71-74-76—221
Steve Allan 69-84-69—222
Michael Allen 71-79-72—222
Woody Austin 75-74-73—222
Colin Montgomerie 72-76-74—222
Tom Lehman 73-78-72—223
John Senden 72-76-75—223
Robert Karlsson 73-76-75—224
Stephen Dodd 78-74-73—225
Jim Furyk 72-77-76—225
Jesper Parnevik 73-78-74—225
Fred Funk 73-74-79—226
Steve Pate 76-78-77—231

