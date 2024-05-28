Reds host the Cardinals, try to continue home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (25-27, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-30, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (25-27, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (3-4, 2.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -124, Cardinals +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a four-game home winning streak, host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cincinnati has a 24-30 record overall and a 14-15 record at home. The Reds have a 14-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

St. Louis has a 25-27 record overall and a 12-15 record in road games. The Cardinals have a 10-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 RBI for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 7-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has four home runs, 18 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .228 for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 16-for-40 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .203 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

