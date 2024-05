Rays starter Ryan Pepiot departs with leg bruise after getting hit by 107.5 mph line drive

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot departed with a lower left leg bruise in…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot departed with a lower left leg bruise in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the New York Mets after getting hit by a 107.5 mph line drive hit by Starling Marte.

The team said X-rays were negative.

Pepiot fell immediately to the ground but was able to get back up on his own. He was removed after throwing a couple of warm-up pitches from the mound.

“He’s going to be sore tomorrow, but optimistic he’ll be good to go,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after a 7-6, 10-inning win.

Pepiot said his calf is sore but doesn’t expect to miss his next start.

Pepiot is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA in seven starts. He was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last December in a trade where the Rays sent ace Tyler Glasnow to the National League club.

The right-hander was charged with three runs and three hits over two-plus innings. He went 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA over his previous three starts.

