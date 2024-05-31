Rangers a loss away from elimination in East final because they aren’t doing the little things

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top team in the regular…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top team in the regular season by mixing talent, with smart play and finding ways to win more often than not.

They are facing postseason elimination for the first time because a lot of that has been missing against the Florida Panthers.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final Thursday night was a perfect example of another very entertaining hockey game that didn’t didn’t go right for a number of reasons.

The Panthers won 3-2, getting a go-ahead goal from Anton Lundell with 9:38 to play on an odd-man rush.

Looking back, though, the Rangers didn’t capitalize on their chances and they weren’t smart. They were 0 for 3 on the power play and they have one goal on 14 extra-man chances in five games.

The play that may stick out came in the second period shortly after Chris Kreider scored short-handed to give New York a 1-0 lead. Kyle Okposo of the Panthers took a tripping penalty at 3:43 and, 39 seconds later, Niko Mikkola was called for goaltender interference against Igor Shesterkin.

It would have given the Rangers a 5-on-3 power play, but defenseman Erik Gustafsson went after Mikkola and was assessed a roughing penalty, keeping it a 5 on 4.

“At that point in the game, you probably want the 5 on 3,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “It’s understandable, the reaction of the players in scrums. It’s been a physical series the whole time and so somebody jumps in there. You know, defending the goalie, you admire that. But you know, it’s also playoff hockey, too. So we got to keep things under control.”

The Rangers now need to win two games in a row to get to the Cup final for the first time in a decade.

“Win a game. Win one game,” Kreider said. ““Bring our best game and give ourselves a chance.”

The Rangers had 12 giveaways in the game, 11 more than Florida. It forced Shesterkin to made at least a half a dozen one-on-one stops in close. If he had not, the game would not have been close, which has the one thing that has been a constant for New York in this series.

