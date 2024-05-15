PSG ends slump with 2-1 win at Nice. Marseille loses 1-0 to Reims

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain snapped a four-game winless run by beating Nice 2-1 in the French league on Wednesday.…

PSG had lost its past three matches — including back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semifinals — and needed a stoppage-time goal to draw at home with lowly Le Havre.

Record 12-time French champion PSG was missing star striker Kylian Mbappé as he nursed a sore hamstring sustained in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Toulouse.

It made little difference in Nice as PSG was 2-0 up midway through the first half with goals from winger Bradley Barcola and 18-year-old defender Yoram Zague.

Forward Mohamed-Ali Cho pulled a goal back for Nice in the 32nd. Although Zague was given a tough time by tricky Nice winger Jérémie Boga in the second half, PSG’s defense held firm.

Nice defender Melvin Bard was shown a straight red card in the 75th for body-checking Barcola near the halfway line as he sprinted clear.

Nice’s defeat ended its hopes of finishing fourth and entering the Champions League qualifying rounds. But home fans still applauded the players after the game with fifth place and a Europa League spot guaranteed next season.

Third-place Lille and fourth-place Brest are level on points heading into Sunday’s final round of matches, with the team finishing third earning direct entry in the Champions League.

If he’s fit to play, Mbappé’s final league game for PSG will be at Metz. All the 18 teams kick off at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Mbappé confirmed last Friday that he is leaving and is widely expected to join Spanish giant Real Madrid.

In Wednesday’s other game, Marseille missed the chance to move level on points with Lens and Lyon in the scrap for sixth spot after losing 1-0 at Reims.

Reims scored in the 33rd when a cross from Japan winger Junya Ito was turned into his own net by Marseille defender Chancel Mbemba.

Marseille has paid the price for poor away form this season.

