Professional Women’s Hockey League Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

May 14, 2024, 1:27 AM

Play Offs
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Toronto 2, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, May 8: Toronto 4, Minnesota 0

Friday, May 10: Toronto 2, Minnesota 0

Monday, May 13: Minnesota 2, Toronto 0

x-Wednesday, May 15: Toronto vs Minnesota, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, May 17: Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Boston 2, Montreal 0

Thursday, May 9: Boston 2, Montreal 1, OT

Saturday, May 11: Boston 2, Montreal 1, 3OT

Tuesday, May 14: Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

x_Thursday, May 16: Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 19: Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

