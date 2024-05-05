Pirates and Rockies meet in series rubber match

Colorado Rockies (8-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-19, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Colorado Rockies (8-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-19, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.13 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (2-2, 4.22 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -154, Rockies +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh is 15-19 overall and 6-8 at home. The Pirates have a 7-14 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Colorado is 3-15 in road games and 8-25 overall. The Rockies are 4-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with four home runs while slugging .355. Connor Joe is 9-for-31 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has eight doubles and five home runs for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 10-for-39 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .178 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

