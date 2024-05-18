Live Radio
PGA Tour PGA Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 18, 2024, 12:27 AM

Friday
At Valhalla Golf Club
Louisville, Ky.
Purse: $3.609; Par 71
Partial Second Round
Suspended due to darkness
Xander Schauffele, United States 62-68—130
Collin Morikawa, United States 66-65—131
Sahith Theegala, United States 65-67—132
Thomas Detry, Belgium 66-67—133
Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-66—133
Mark Hubbard, United States 65-68—133
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 68-65—133
Austin Eckroat, United States 67-67—134
Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-66—134
Tony Finau, United States 65-69—134
Harris English, United States 68-67—135
Matt Wallace, England 70-65—135
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-65—135
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 66-69—135
Brooks Koepka, United States 67-68—135
Aaron Rai, England 68-68—136
Lucas Herbert, Australia 69-67—136
Justin Thomas, United States 69-67—136
Keegan Bradley, United States 69-67—136
Lee Hodges, United States 71-65—136
Alex Noren, Sweden 67-70—137
Tom Kim, South Korea 66-71—137
Alejandro Tosti, Argentina 68-69—137
Doug Ghim, United States 69-68—137
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 66-71—137
Justin Rose, England 70-67—137
Jason Day, Australia 71-67—138
Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-69—138
Min Woo Lee, Australia 72-66—138
Billy Horschel, United States 69-69—138
Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-68—138
Maverick McNealy, United States 66-72—138
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 71-67—138
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 71-67—138
Cameron Smith, Australia 68-70—138
Max Homa, United States 68-70—138
Jordan Spieth, United States 69-69—138
Kurt Kitayama, United States 68-70—138
Tom Hoge, United States 66-73—139
Will Zalatoris, United States 71-68—139
Brice Garnett, United States 72-67—139
Jesper Svensson, Sweden 68-71—139
Patrick Reed, United States 69-70—139
Luke Donald, England 70-69—139
Lucas Glover, United States 71-68—139
Russell Henley, United States 70-69—139
Adam Svensson, Canada 70-69—139
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 71-68—139
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 73-67—140
Andrew Putnam, United States 68-72—140
Gary Woodland, United States 71-69—140
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 68-72—140
Cameron Young, United States 69-71—140
Brian Harman, United States 72-68—140
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 69-71—140
Brendon Todd, United States 70-70—140
Ben Kohles, United States 67-73—140
Grayson Murray, United States 72-68—140
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 72-68—140
Adam Hadwin, Canada 68-72—140
Martin Kaymer, Germany 68-72—140
Tyrrell Hatton, England 71-69—140
Jordan L. Smith, England 70-71—141
Talor Gooch, United States 71-70—141
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 70-71—141
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 73-68—141
Rickie Fowler, United States 72-69—141
Braden Shattuck, United States 71-70—141
Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 69-72—141
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 70-71—141
Dustin Johnson, United States 73-68—141
Corey Conners, Canada 70-71—141
Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-69—141
Projected Cut Line
Jesse Mueller, United States 70-72—142
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 69-73—142
Jon Rahm, Spain 70-72—142
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 74-68—142
Keith Mitchell, United States 71-71—142
C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 73-69—142
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 72-70—142
Eric Cole, United States 71-71—142
Peter Malnati, United States 72-70—142
Charley Hoffman, United States 71-72—143
Jason Dufner, United States 68-75—143
Adrian Meronk, Poland 74-69—143
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 72-71—143
Adam Schenk, United States 71-72—143
Akshay Bhatia, United States 73-70—143
Nick Taylor, Canada 72-71—143
Jake Knapp, United States 75-69—144
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 74-70—144
Beau Hossler, United States 72-72—144
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 71-73—144
Vincent Norrman, Sweden 72-72—144
Sepp Straka, Austria 71-73—144
Takumi Kanaya, Japan 75-69—144
David Puig, Spain 72-73—145
Sungjae Im, South Korea 73-72—145
Sam Burns, United States 72-73—145
Evan Bowser, United States 72-73—145
Chris Gotterup, United States 74-71—145
Tyler Collet, United States 73-72—145
Adam Scott, Australia 72-73—145
Denny McCarthy, United States 73-73—146
Keita Nakajima, Japan 71-75—146
Francesco Molinari, Italy 71-75—146
Phil Mickelson, United States 74-72—146
Luke List, United States 69-77—146
Wyndham Clark, United States 71-75—146
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 73-74—147
Y.E. Yang, South Korea 74-73—147
J.T. Poston, United States 72-75—147
Chris Kirk, United States 73-74—147
Wyatt Worthington, United States 72-75—147
Alex Smalley, United States 74-73—147
Nick Dunlap, United States 74-73—147
Jimmy Walker, United States 72-76—148
John Somers, United States 76-72—148
Cameron Davis, Australia 78-71—149
Michael Block, United States 76-73—149
Tiger Woods, United States 72-77—149
Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 73-77—150
Victor Perez, France 79-71—150
Brad Marek, United States 73-78—151
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 77-75—152
Shaun Micheel, United States 76-76—152
Josh Speight, United States 74-78—152
Zac Oakley, United States 77-75—152
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 75-78—153
Josh Bevell, United States 73-80—153
Matthieu Pavon, France 76-77—153
Camilo Villegas, Colombia 79-74—153
Tracy Phillips, United States 75-80—155
Matt Dobyns, United States 76-80—156
Larkin Gross, United States 79-77—156
Jeffrey Kellen, United States 87-72—159
Rich Beem, United States 79-83—162
John Daly, United States 82-WD
Did Not Finish
Dean Burmester, South Africa
Taylor Moore, United States
Jeremy Wells, United States
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
Ben Polland, United States
Zac Blair, United States
Kyle Mendoza, United States
Adrian Otaegui, Spain
Sami Valimaki, Finland
Tim Widing, Sweden
Andrew Svoboda, United States
Patrick Rodgers, United States
Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
Ben Griffin, United States
Jared Jones, United States
Andy Ogletree, United States
Preston Cole, United States
