PGA Tour PGA Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Valhalla Golf Club
|Louisville, Ky.
|Purse: $3.609; Par 71
|Partial Second Round
|Suspended due to darkness
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|62-68—130
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|66-65—131
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|65-67—132
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|66-67—133
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|67-66—133
|Mark Hubbard, United States
|65-68—133
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|68-65—133
|Austin Eckroat, United States
|67-67—134
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|68-66—134
|Tony Finau, United States
|65-69—134
|Harris English, United States
|68-67—135
|Matt Wallace, England
|70-65—135
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|70-65—135
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|66-69—135
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|67-68—135
|Aaron Rai, England
|68-68—136
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|69-67—136
|Justin Thomas, United States
|69-67—136
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|69-67—136
|Lee Hodges, United States
|71-65—136
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|67-70—137
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|66-71—137
|Alejandro Tosti, Argentina
|68-69—137
|Doug Ghim, United States
|69-68—137
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|66-71—137
|Justin Rose, England
|70-67—137
|Jason Day, Australia
|71-67—138
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|69-69—138
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|72-66—138
|Billy Horschel, United States
|69-69—138
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|70-68—138
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|66-72—138
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|71-67—138
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden
|71-67—138
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|68-70—138
|Max Homa, United States
|68-70—138
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|69-69—138
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|68-70—138
|Tom Hoge, United States
|66-73—139
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|71-68—139
|Brice Garnett, United States
|72-67—139
|Jesper Svensson, Sweden
|68-71—139
|Patrick Reed, United States
|69-70—139
|Luke Donald, England
|70-69—139
|Lucas Glover, United States
|71-68—139
|Russell Henley, United States
|70-69—139
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|70-69—139
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|71-68—139
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|73-67—140
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|68-72—140
|Gary Woodland, United States
|71-69—140
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|68-72—140
|Cameron Young, United States
|69-71—140
|Brian Harman, United States
|72-68—140
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|69-71—140
|Brendon Todd, United States
|70-70—140
|Ben Kohles, United States
|67-73—140
|Grayson Murray, United States
|72-68—140
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|72-68—140
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|68-72—140
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|68-72—140
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|71-69—140
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|70-71—141
|Talor Gooch, United States
|71-70—141
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|70-71—141
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|73-68—141
|Rickie Fowler, United States
|72-69—141
|Braden Shattuck, United States
|71-70—141
|Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea
|69-72—141
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany
|70-71—141
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|73-68—141
|Corey Conners, Canada
|70-71—141
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|72-69—141
|Projected Cut Line
|Jesse Mueller, United States
|70-72—142
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|69-73—142
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|70-72—142
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|74-68—142
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|71-71—142
|C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei
|73-69—142
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|72-70—142
|Eric Cole, United States
|71-71—142
|Peter Malnati, United States
|72-70—142
|Charley Hoffman, United States
|71-72—143
|Jason Dufner, United States
|68-75—143
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|74-69—143
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|72-71—143
|Adam Schenk, United States
|71-72—143
|Akshay Bhatia, United States
|73-70—143
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|72-71—143
|Jake Knapp, United States
|75-69—144
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|74-70—144
|Beau Hossler, United States
|72-72—144
|Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
|71-73—144
|Vincent Norrman, Sweden
|72-72—144
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|71-73—144
|Takumi Kanaya, Japan
|75-69—144
|David Puig, Spain
|72-73—145
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|73-72—145
|Sam Burns, United States
|72-73—145
|Evan Bowser, United States
|72-73—145
|Chris Gotterup, United States
|74-71—145
|Tyler Collet, United States
|73-72—145
|Adam Scott, Australia
|72-73—145
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|73-73—146
|Keita Nakajima, Japan
|71-75—146
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|71-75—146
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|74-72—146
|Luke List, United States
|69-77—146
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|71-75—146
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|73-74—147
|Y.E. Yang, South Korea
|74-73—147
|J.T. Poston, United States
|72-75—147
|Chris Kirk, United States
|73-74—147
|Wyatt Worthington, United States
|72-75—147
|Alex Smalley, United States
|74-73—147
|Nick Dunlap, United States
|74-73—147
|Jimmy Walker, United States
|72-76—148
|John Somers, United States
|76-72—148
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|78-71—149
|Michael Block, United States
|76-73—149
|Tiger Woods, United States
|72-77—149
|Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand
|73-77—150
|Victor Perez, France
|79-71—150
|Brad Marek, United States
|73-78—151
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|77-75—152
|Shaun Micheel, United States
|76-76—152
|Josh Speight, United States
|74-78—152
|Zac Oakley, United States
|77-75—152
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|75-78—153
|Josh Bevell, United States
|73-80—153
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|76-77—153
|Camilo Villegas, Colombia
|79-74—153
|Tracy Phillips, United States
|75-80—155
|Matt Dobyns, United States
|76-80—156
|Larkin Gross, United States
|79-77—156
|Jeffrey Kellen, United States
|87-72—159
|Rich Beem, United States
|79-83—162
|John Daly, United States
|82-WD
|Did Not Finish
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|Taylor Moore, United States
|Jeremy Wells, United States
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|Ben Polland, United States
|Zac Blair, United States
|Kyle Mendoza, United States
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|Tim Widing, Sweden
|Andrew Svoboda, United States
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|Ben Griffin, United States
|Jared Jones, United States
|Andy Ogletree, United States
|Preston Cole, United States
