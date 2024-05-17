PGA Tour PGA Championship Par Scores

Friday At Valhalla Golf Club Louisville, Ky. Purse: $3.609; Par 71 Partial Second Round Suspended due to darkness Xander Schauffele,…

Friday At Valhalla Golf Club Louisville, Ky. Purse: $3.609; Par 71 Partial Second Round Suspended due to darkness Xander Schauffele, United States 62-68—106 -12 Collin Morikawa, United States 66-65—131 -11 Sahith Theegala, United States 65-67—132 -10 Thomas Detry, Belgium 66-67—133 -9 Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-66—133 -9 Mark Hubbard, United States 65-68—133 -9 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 68-65—133 -9 Austin Eckroat, United States 67-67—134 -8 Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-66—134 -8 Tony Finau, United States 65-69—134 -8 Harris English, United States 68-67—135 -7 Matt Wallace, England 70-65—135 -7 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-65—135 -7 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 66-69—135 -7 Brooks Koepka, United States 67-68—135 -7 Aaron Rai, England 68-68—136 -6 Lucas Herbert, Australia 69-67—136 -6 Justin Thomas, United States 69-67—136 -6 Keegan Bradley, United States 69-67—136 -6 Lee Hodges, United States 71-65—136 -6 Alex Noren, Sweden 67-70—137 -5 Tom Kim, South Korea 66-71—137 -5 Alejandro Tosti, Argentina 68-69—137 -5 Doug Ghim, United States 69-68—137 -5 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 66-71—137 -5 Justin Rose, England 70-67—137 -5 Jason Day, Australia 71-67—138 -4 Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-69—138 -4 Min Woo Lee, Australia 72-66—138 -4 Billy Horschel, United States 69-69—138 -4 Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-68—138 -4 Maverick McNealy, United States 66-72—138 -4 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 71-67—138 -4 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 71-67—138 -4 Cameron Smith, Australia 68-70—138 -4 Max Homa, United States 68-70—138 -4 Jordan Spieth, United States 69-69—138 -4 Kurt Kitayama, United States 68-70—138 -4 Tom Hoge, United States 66-73—139 -3 Will Zalatoris, United States 71-68—139 -3 Brice Garnett, United States 72-67—139 -3 Jesper Svensson, Sweden 68-71—139 -3 Patrick Reed, United States 69-70—139 -3 Luke Donald, England 70-69—139 -3 Lucas Glover, United States 71-68—139 -3 Russell Henley, United States 70-69—139 -3 Adam Svensson, Canada 70-69—139 -3 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 71-68—139 -3 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 73-67—140 -2 Andrew Putnam, United States 68-72—140 -2 Gary Woodland, United States 71-69—140 -2 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 68-72—140 -2 Cameron Young, United States 69-71—140 -2 Brian Harman, United States 72-68—140 -2 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 69-71—140 -2 Brendon Todd, United States 70-70—140 -2 Ben Kohles, United States 67-73—140 -2 Grayson Murray, United States 72-68—140 -2 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 72-68—140 -2 Adam Hadwin, Canada 68-72—140 -2 Martin Kaymer, Germany 68-72—140 -2 Tyrrell Hatton, England 71-69—140 -2 Jordan L. Smith, England 70-71—141 -1 Talor Gooch, United States 71-70—141 -1 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 70-71—141 -1 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 73-68—141 -1 Rickie Fowler, United States 72-69—141 -1 Braden Shattuck, United States 71-70—141 -1 Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 69-72—141 -1 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 70-71—141 -1 Dustin Johnson, United States 73-68—141 -1 Corey Conners, Canada 70-71—141 -1 Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-69—141 -1 Projected Cut Line Jesse Mueller, United States 70-72—142 E Matt Fitzpatrick, England 69-73—142 E Jon Rahm, Spain 70-72—142 E Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 74-68—142 E Keith Mitchell, United States 71-71—142 E C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 73-69—142 E Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 72-70—142 E Eric Cole, United States 71-71—142 E Peter Malnati, United States 72-70—142 E Charley Hoffman, United States 71-72—143 +1 Jason Dufner, United States 68-75—143 +1 Adrian Meronk, Poland 74-69—143 +1 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 72-71—143 +1 Adam Schenk, United States 71-72—143 +1 Akshay Bhatia, United States 73-70—143 +1 Nick Taylor, Canada 72-71—143 +1 Jake Knapp, United States 75-69—144 +2 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 74-70—144 +2 Beau Hossler, United States 72-72—144 +2 Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 71-73—144 +2 Vincent Norrman, Sweden 72-72—144 +2 Sepp Straka, Austria 71-73—144 +2 Takumi Kanaya, Japan 75-69—144 +2 David Puig, Spain 72-73—145 +3 Sungjae Im, South Korea 73-72—145 +3 Sam Burns, United States 72-73—145 +3 Evan Bowser, United States 72-73—145 +3 Chris Gotterup, United States 74-71—145 +3 Tyler Collet, United States 73-72—145 +3 Adam Scott, Australia 72-73—145 +3 Denny McCarthy, United States 73-73—146 +4 Keita Nakajima, Japan 71-75—146 +4 Francesco Molinari, Italy 71-75—146 +4 Phil Mickelson, United States 74-72—146 +4 Luke List, United States 69-77—146 +4 Wyndham Clark, United States 71-75—146 +4 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 73-74—147 +5 Y.E. Yang, South Korea 74-73—147 +5 J.T. Poston, United States 72-75—147 +5 Chris Kirk, United States 73-74—147 +5 Wyatt Worthington, United States 72-75—147 +5 Alex Smalley, United States 74-73—147 +5 Nick Dunlap, United States 74-73—147 +5 Jimmy Walker, United States 72-76—148 +6 John Somers, United States 76-72—148 +6 Cameron Davis, Australia 78-71—149 +7 Michael Block, United States 76-73—149 +7 Tiger Woods, United States 72-77—149 +7 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 73-77—150 +8 Victor Perez, France 79-71—150 +8 Brad Marek, United States 73-78—151 +9 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 77-75—152 +10 Shaun Micheel, United States 76-76—152 +10 Josh Speight, United States 74-78—152 +10 Zac Oakley, United States 77-75—152 +10 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 75-78—153 +11 Josh Bevell, United States 73-80—153 +11 Matthieu Pavon, France 76-77—153 +11 Camilo Villegas, Colombia 79-74—153 +11 Tracy Phillips, United States 75-80—155 +13 Matt Dobyns, United States 76-80—156 +14 Larkin Gross, United States 79-77—156 +14 Jeffrey Kellen, United States 87-72—159 +17 Rich Beem, United States 79-83—162 +20 John Daly, United States 82-WD Did Not Finish Dean Burmester, South Africa Taylor Moore, United States Jeremy Wells, United States Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa Ben Polland, United States Zac Blair, United States Kyle Mendoza, United States Adrian Otaegui, Spain Sami Valimaki, Finland Tim Widing, Sweden Andrew Svoboda, United States Patrick Rodgers, United States Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea Ben Griffin, United States Jared Jones, United States Andy Ogletree, United States Preston Cole, United States Leaderboard SCORE THRU Xander Schauffele, United States -12 18 Collin Morikawa, United States -11 18 Sahith Theegala, United States -10 18 Thomas Detry, Belgium -9 18 Scottie Scheffler, United States -9 18 Mark Hubbard, United States -9 18 Bryson DeChambeau, United States -9 18 Austin Eckroat, United States -8 18 Viktor Hovland, Norway -8 18 Tony Finau, United States -8 18

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.