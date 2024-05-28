Padres play the Marlins leading series 1-0

Miami Marlins (19-36, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (29-28, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Miami Marlins (19-36, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (29-28, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Padres: Matt Waldron (2-5, 4.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -129, Marlins +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

San Diego has a 12-18 record in home games and a 29-28 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami has a 9-17 record in road games and a 19-36 record overall. The Marlins are 7-25 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .333 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 12 doubles, a triple and a home run. Manny Machado is 12-for-38 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 11 doubles, two triples and eight home runs while hitting .265 for the Marlins. Christian Bethancourt is 5-for-16 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 6-4, .268 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

