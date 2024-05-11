Padres host the Dodgers, try to continue home win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (26-14, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (21-20, second in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (26-14, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (21-20, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: James Paxton (4-0, 3.06 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Matt Waldron (1-4, 5.82 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -148, Padres +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

San Diego has gone 9-12 in home games and 21-20 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 26-14 overall and 11-6 on the road. The Dodgers have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .351.

The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Padres are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has eight doubles, six home runs and 27 RBI for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 14-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 11 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 10-for-38 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .244 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.