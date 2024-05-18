Padres bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

San Diego Padres (23-24, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (26-15, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Saturday,…

San Diego Padres (23-24, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (26-15, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.43 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (1-1, 4.79 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 26-15 record overall and a 15-6 record at home. The Braves have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .254.

San Diego is 13-8 on the road and 23-24 overall. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.06.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 12 home runs while slugging .609. Matt Olson is 12-for-37 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has eight doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11-for-31 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Padres: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (head), Austin Riley: day-to-day (obliques), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.