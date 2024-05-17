On-loan Germany defender Thilo Kehrer staying at Monaco after signing permanent four-year deal

MONACO (AP) — On-loan Germany defender Thilo Kehrer will remain at Monaco on a permanent deal after signing a four-year…

MONACO (AP) — On-loan Germany defender Thilo Kehrer will remain at Monaco on a permanent deal after signing a four-year contract with the French league side.

The 27-year-old center back arrived in January from West Ham. Monaco said on Friday it activated the purchase option for the player, who signed a deal that is expected to keep him at the club through June 2028.

Monaco has sealed a runner-up finish behind French league champion Paris Saint-Germain and will play in the Champions League next season.

Kehrer, who played in the 2020 Champions League final for PSG, won the Europa Conference League with West Ham last season.

“We’ve already had a lot of positive moments, like finishing in second place, which guarantees a place in next season’s Champions League, and I hope to have many more with this jersey,” Kehrer said.

