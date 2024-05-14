Olivera leads Los Angeles FC against Saint Louis City SC

Los Angeles FC (5-4-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (3-1-7, eighth in the Western Conference)…

Los Angeles FC (5-4-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (3-1-7, eighth in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Saint Louis +153, LAFC +153, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Olivera leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Saint Louis City SC after scoring two goals against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Saint Louis is 1-1-6 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis is eighth in the Western Conference with 18 goals led by Klauss with five.

LAFC is 5-4-2 in Western Conference games. LAFC is 3-1 in one-goal games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has five goals and two assists for Saint Louis. Celio Pompeu has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has six goals and five assists for LAFC. Olivera has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 3-1-6, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

LAFC: 4-3-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 7.0 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Njabulo Blom (injured), Joshua Yaro (injured), Eduard Lowen (injured).

LAFC: David Emmanuel Martinez Morales (injured), Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Ryan Hollingshead (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.