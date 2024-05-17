Ogunbowale leads Dallas against Chicago after 25-point game

Chicago Sky (0-1) at Dallas Wings (1-0) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings faces the Chicago…

Chicago Sky (0-1) at Dallas Wings (1-0)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings faces the Chicago Sky after Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings’ 87-79 win against the Chicago Sky.

Dallas finished 22-18 overall with an 11-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wings allowed opponents to score 84.9 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Chicago finished 18-22 overall with an 11-9 record on the road a season ago. The Sky averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (nose).

Sky: Kamilla Cardoso: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.