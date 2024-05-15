Nkunku inflates blue balloon to celebrate goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Brighton in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Christopher Nkunku inflated a blue balloon and held it between his lips to celebrate his second-half…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Christopher Nkunku inflated a blue balloon and held it between his lips to celebrate his second-half goal in a 2-1 win for Chelsea at Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The France striker’s 64th-minute strike added to Cole Palmer’s 22nd goal of the campaign in the 34th minute at Amex Stadium as Chelsea claimed its fourth straight victory to boost ambitions of qualifying for a European competition next season.

Chelsea moved three points behind fifth-place Tottenham heading into the final round of games in the league on Sunday.

Nkunku, a signature signing from Leipzig in the last offseason, has endured an injury-hit first year at Chelsea and has managed just 10 league appearances, scoring three goals. His latest was a close-range finish from Malo Gusto’s cross.

Palmer, another signing last year, has been Chelsea’s shining light and glanced in a header from Marc Cucurella’s left-wing cross to leave him five goals behind Erling Haaland’s league-leading tally of 27.

Second-half substitute Reece James was shown a straight red card in the 88th — following a VAR review — after he kicked out at Joao Pedro while on the ground.

Danny Welbeck grabbed Brighton’s consolation goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

