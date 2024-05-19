NHRA Route 66 Nationals

|Sunday
|At Route 66 Raceway
|Joliet, Ill.
|Final Finish Order
|Top Fuel
1. Antron Brown; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Dan Mercier; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Clay Millican; 6. T.J. Zizzo; 7. Shawn Reed; 8. Justin Ashley; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Billy Torrence; 11. Cody Krohn; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Tony Stewart; 14. Kyle Wurtzel; 15. Josh Hart; 16. Jasmine Salinas.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan; 2. John Force; 3. Daniel Wilkerson; 4. Blake Alexander; 5. Paul Lee; 6. Austin Prock; 7. Alexis DeJoria; 8. Bob Tasca III; 9. Chad Green; 10. Dave Richards; 11. Bobby Bode; 12. Cruz Pedregon; 13. Ron Capps; 14. Buddy Hull; 15. J.R. Todd; 16. Jack Wyatt.
|Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Jerry Tucker; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 6. Jeg Coughlin; 7. John DeFlorian Jr.; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. Chris McGaha; 13. Matt Hartford; 14. David Cuadra; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 16. Eric Latino.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Chase Van Sant; 3. LE Tonglet; 4. Angie Smith; 5. Matt Smith; 6. John Hall; 7. Hector Arana Jr; 8. Richard Gadson; 9. Ryan Oehler; 10. Marc Ingwersen; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Steve Johnson; 13. Ron Tornow; 14. Wesley Wells; 15. Jianna Evaristo; 16. Lance Bonham.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Antron Brown, 3.838 seconds, 324.75 mph def. Shawn Langdon, 3.869 seconds, 322.04 mph.
|Funny Car
Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.998, 323.27 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.096, 311.05.
|Pro Stock
Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.567, 208.20 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.580, 207.78.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.713, 200.68 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.797, 197.54.
|Super Stock
Jimmy Ronzello, Ford Mustang, 9.291, 144.97 def. Dave Dupps Jr., Chevy Camaro, 8.308, 157.67.
|Stock Eliminator
Julie Biermann, Pontiac Firebird, 10.917, 107.61 def. Johnny Diekema, Chevy Camaro, 14.110, 68.04.
|Super Gas
Jeremy Mason, Chevy Nova, 9.913, 152.66 def. Steve Hoyt, Chevy Cavalier, 9.919, 176.05.
|Super Comp
Rick Hughes, Dragster, 8.897, 176.63 def. Brad Cole, Dragster, 8.891, 178.47.
|Super Street
Dalton Deffenbaugh, Chevy Nova, 10.926, 141.80 def. Butch Dresback, Ford Thunderbird, 10.926, 144.35.
|Top Sportsman
Larry Demers, Chevy Cobalt, 6.901, 193.96 def. Zach Sackman, Chevy Chevelle, 6.558, 210.87.
|Pro Modified
Eric Dillard, Chevy Camaro, 5.766, 249.95 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 11.656, 70.29.
|Factory X
Greg Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.140, 192.25 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 7.122, 192.63.
|Factory Stock Showdown
Stephen Bell, Chevy Camaro, 7.871, 173.61 def. Lee Hartman, Camaro, 9.749, 122.61.
|Top Fuel Motorcycle
Dave Vantine, 5.073, 231.00 def. Elmeri Salakari, Harsh, Broke.
|Round-by-Round Results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Dan Mercier, 3.876, 311.41 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.967, 284.87; Shawn Reed, 3.948, 288.15 def. Josh Hart, 8.585, 86.28; T.J. Zizzo, 3.805, 329.42 def. Tony Stewart, 3.993, 276.69; Clay Millican, 4.028, 244.52 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 5.540, 115.24; Justin Ashley, 3.827, 320.20 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.790, 330.15; Shawn Langdon, 3.801, 324.83 def. Cody Krohn, 3.930, 287.66; Antron Brown, 4.113, 249.49 def. Jasmine Salinas, Foul – Centerline; Steve Torrence, 3.838, 325.85 def. Billy Torrence, 3.904, 301.07.
|Quarterfinals
S. Torrence, 3.854, 325.53 def. Millican, 3.894, 312.21; Brown, 3.891, 315.93 def. Ashley, 5.081, 163.59; Mercier, 3.842, 310.05 def. Zizzo, 3.930, 264.23; Langdon, 3.866, 323.58 def. Reed, 4.137, 247.02.
|Semifinals
Brown, 3.894, 312.28 def. S. Torrence, 5.467, 183.69; Langdon, 3.764, 326.87 def. Mercier, 4.972, 146.05.
|Final
Brown, 3.838, 324.75 def. Langdon, 3.869, 322.04.
|Funny Car
|First Round
Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 4.166, 257.63 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 9.674, 75.64; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.977, 326.00 def. Bobby Bode, Ford Mustang, 4.212, 235.31; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.975, 324.67 def. Jack Wyatt, Charger, Broke; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.980, 327.11 def. Dave Richards, Toyota Camry, 4.204, 280.31; John Force, Camaro, 4.042, 317.49 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 5.526, 140.85; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.087, 297.09 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.650, 184.80; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.996, 313.00 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.117, 289.26; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.222, 231.36 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.517, 194.30.
|Quarterfinals
Alexander, 4.146, 253.23 def. Tasca III, 7.494, 86.35; Hagan, 4.082, 313.00 def. Lee, 4.106, 290.51; Wilkerson, 4.086, 314.39 def. Prock, 4.109, 305.01; Force, 4.008, 319.37 def. DeJoria, 4.237, 284.69.
|Semifinals
Hagan, 4.050, 318.47 def. Alexander, 10.677, 61.65; Force, 3.987, 317.94 def. Wilkerson, 4.076, 309.98.
|Final
Hagan, 3.998, 323.27 def. Force, 4.096, 311.05.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Jerry Tucker, Chevy Camaro, 6.645, 207.78 def. David Cuadra, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.566, 208.33 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.630, 207.30 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.639, 208.39; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.610, 206.86 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.594, 209.01 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.628, 208.36; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.597, 208.04 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.593, 206.42; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.604, 208.88 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.595, 208.55; John DeFlorian Jr., Camaro, 6.581, 208.71 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.565, 209.49.
|Quarterfinals
Anderson, 6.588, 208.49 def. C. Cuadra, Foul – Red Light; Stanfield, 6.594, 208.75 def. Coughlin, 6.638, 207.53; Tucker, 6.614, 208.36 def. DeFlorian Jr., 7.287, 143.28; Glenn, 6.593, 207.69 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.594, 208.04.
|Semifinals
Stanfield, 6.602, 209.43 def. Tucker, Foul – Red Light; Glenn, 6.565, 208.10 def. Anderson, 6.582, 208.23.
|Final
Glenn, 6.567, 208.20 def. Stanfield, 6.580, 207.78.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|First Round
Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.797, 196.93 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.988, 191.89; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.806, 197.97 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.000, 192.11; John Hall, 6.815, 198.15 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.888, 194.69; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.753, 199.58 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.918, 193.52; Hector Arana Jr, 6.812, 197.51 def. Ron Tornow, 7.031, 192.11; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.792, 198.61 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 7.453, 139.20; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.694, 200.47 def. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.429, 173.32; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.795, 199.23 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, 8.250, 130.09.
|Quarterfinals
A. Smith, 6.860, 197.10 def. Arana Jr, 6.866, 197.39; Van Sant, 6.808, 197.13 def. M. Smith, 6.812, 198.44; Tonglet, 6.779, 198.88 def. Gadson, Broke; Herrera, 6.715, 200.17 def. Hall, 6.832, 197.39.
|Semifinals
Van Sant, 6.806, 197.80 def. A. Smith, 6.910, 195.34; Herrera, 6.720, 200.53 def. Tonglet, 6.755, 198.73.
|Final
Herrera, 6.713, 200.68 def. Van Sant, 6.797, 197.54.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Justin Ashley, 527; 2. Shawn Langdon, 456; 3. Doug Kalitta, 416; 4. Steve Torrence, 406; 5. Antron Brown, 396; 6. Billy Torrence, 336; 7. Clay Millican, 316; 8. Tony Stewart, 291; 9. Tony Schumacher, 268; 10. Brittany Force, 265.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 478; 2. Austin Prock, 474; 3. John Force, 436; 4. J.R. Todd, 425; 5. Bob Tasca III, 398; 6. Daniel Wilkerson, 314; 7. Ron Capps, 308; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 307; 9. Paul Lee, 272; 10. Chad Green, 259.
|Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn, 537; 2. Greg Anderson, 533; 3. Erica Enders, 471; 4. Jeg Coughlin, 397; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 378; 6. Cristian Cuadra, 334; 7. Jerry Tucker, 327; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr., 268; 9. David Cuadra, 254; 10. Brandon Foster, 234.
|Pro Stock Motorcylce
1. Gaige Herrera, 375; 2. LE Tonglet, 233; 3. Matt Smith, 229; 4. Angie Smith, 206; 5. John Hall, 204; 6. Richard Gadson, 184; 7. Chase Van Sant, 178; 8. Hector Arana Jr, 140; 9. Steve Johnson, 121; 10. Marc Ingwersen, 116.
