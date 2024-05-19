NHRA Route 66 Nationals

Sunday At Route 66 Raceway Joliet, Ill. Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Antron Brown; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Dan…

Sunday At Route 66 Raceway Joliet, Ill. Final Finish Order Top Fuel

1. Antron Brown; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Dan Mercier; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Clay Millican; 6. T.J. Zizzo; 7. Shawn Reed; 8. Justin Ashley; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Billy Torrence; 11. Cody Krohn; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Tony Stewart; 14. Kyle Wurtzel; 15. Josh Hart; 16. Jasmine Salinas.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. John Force; 3. Daniel Wilkerson; 4. Blake Alexander; 5. Paul Lee; 6. Austin Prock; 7. Alexis DeJoria; 8. Bob Tasca III; 9. Chad Green; 10. Dave Richards; 11. Bobby Bode; 12. Cruz Pedregon; 13. Ron Capps; 14. Buddy Hull; 15. J.R. Todd; 16. Jack Wyatt.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Jerry Tucker; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 6. Jeg Coughlin; 7. John DeFlorian Jr.; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. Chris McGaha; 13. Matt Hartford; 14. David Cuadra; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 16. Eric Latino.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Chase Van Sant; 3. LE Tonglet; 4. Angie Smith; 5. Matt Smith; 6. John Hall; 7. Hector Arana Jr; 8. Richard Gadson; 9. Ryan Oehler; 10. Marc Ingwersen; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Steve Johnson; 13. Ron Tornow; 14. Wesley Wells; 15. Jianna Evaristo; 16. Lance Bonham.

Final Results Top Fuel

Antron Brown, 3.838 seconds, 324.75 mph def. Shawn Langdon, 3.869 seconds, 322.04 mph.

Funny Car

Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.998, 323.27 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.096, 311.05.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.567, 208.20 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.580, 207.78.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.713, 200.68 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.797, 197.54.

Super Stock

Jimmy Ronzello, Ford Mustang, 9.291, 144.97 def. Dave Dupps Jr., Chevy Camaro, 8.308, 157.67.

Stock Eliminator

Julie Biermann, Pontiac Firebird, 10.917, 107.61 def. Johnny Diekema, Chevy Camaro, 14.110, 68.04.

Super Gas

Jeremy Mason, Chevy Nova, 9.913, 152.66 def. Steve Hoyt, Chevy Cavalier, 9.919, 176.05.

Super Comp

Rick Hughes, Dragster, 8.897, 176.63 def. Brad Cole, Dragster, 8.891, 178.47.

Super Street

Dalton Deffenbaugh, Chevy Nova, 10.926, 141.80 def. Butch Dresback, Ford Thunderbird, 10.926, 144.35.

Top Sportsman

Larry Demers, Chevy Cobalt, 6.901, 193.96 def. Zach Sackman, Chevy Chevelle, 6.558, 210.87.

Pro Modified

Eric Dillard, Chevy Camaro, 5.766, 249.95 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 11.656, 70.29.

Factory X

Greg Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.140, 192.25 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 7.122, 192.63.

Factory Stock Showdown

Stephen Bell, Chevy Camaro, 7.871, 173.61 def. Lee Hartman, Camaro, 9.749, 122.61.

Top Fuel Motorcycle

Dave Vantine, 5.073, 231.00 def. Elmeri Salakari, Harsh, Broke.

Round-by-Round Results Top Fuel First Round

Dan Mercier, 3.876, 311.41 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.967, 284.87; Shawn Reed, 3.948, 288.15 def. Josh Hart, 8.585, 86.28; T.J. Zizzo, 3.805, 329.42 def. Tony Stewart, 3.993, 276.69; Clay Millican, 4.028, 244.52 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 5.540, 115.24; Justin Ashley, 3.827, 320.20 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.790, 330.15; Shawn Langdon, 3.801, 324.83 def. Cody Krohn, 3.930, 287.66; Antron Brown, 4.113, 249.49 def. Jasmine Salinas, Foul – Centerline; Steve Torrence, 3.838, 325.85 def. Billy Torrence, 3.904, 301.07.

Quarterfinals

S. Torrence, 3.854, 325.53 def. Millican, 3.894, 312.21; Brown, 3.891, 315.93 def. Ashley, 5.081, 163.59; Mercier, 3.842, 310.05 def. Zizzo, 3.930, 264.23; Langdon, 3.866, 323.58 def. Reed, 4.137, 247.02.

Semifinals

Brown, 3.894, 312.28 def. S. Torrence, 5.467, 183.69; Langdon, 3.764, 326.87 def. Mercier, 4.972, 146.05.

Final

Brown, 3.838, 324.75 def. Langdon, 3.869, 322.04.

Funny Car First Round

Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 4.166, 257.63 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 9.674, 75.64; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.977, 326.00 def. Bobby Bode, Ford Mustang, 4.212, 235.31; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.975, 324.67 def. Jack Wyatt, Charger, Broke; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.980, 327.11 def. Dave Richards, Toyota Camry, 4.204, 280.31; John Force, Camaro, 4.042, 317.49 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 5.526, 140.85; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.087, 297.09 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.650, 184.80; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.996, 313.00 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.117, 289.26; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.222, 231.36 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.517, 194.30.

Quarterfinals

Alexander, 4.146, 253.23 def. Tasca III, 7.494, 86.35; Hagan, 4.082, 313.00 def. Lee, 4.106, 290.51; Wilkerson, 4.086, 314.39 def. Prock, 4.109, 305.01; Force, 4.008, 319.37 def. DeJoria, 4.237, 284.69.

Semifinals

Hagan, 4.050, 318.47 def. Alexander, 10.677, 61.65; Force, 3.987, 317.94 def. Wilkerson, 4.076, 309.98.

Final

Hagan, 3.998, 323.27 def. Force, 4.096, 311.05.

Pro Stock First Round

Jerry Tucker, Chevy Camaro, 6.645, 207.78 def. David Cuadra, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.566, 208.33 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.630, 207.30 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.639, 208.39; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.610, 206.86 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.594, 209.01 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.628, 208.36; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.597, 208.04 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.593, 206.42; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.604, 208.88 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.595, 208.55; John DeFlorian Jr., Camaro, 6.581, 208.71 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.565, 209.49.

Quarterfinals

Anderson, 6.588, 208.49 def. C. Cuadra, Foul – Red Light; Stanfield, 6.594, 208.75 def. Coughlin, 6.638, 207.53; Tucker, 6.614, 208.36 def. DeFlorian Jr., 7.287, 143.28; Glenn, 6.593, 207.69 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.594, 208.04.

Semifinals

Stanfield, 6.602, 209.43 def. Tucker, Foul – Red Light; Glenn, 6.565, 208.10 def. Anderson, 6.582, 208.23.

Final

Glenn, 6.567, 208.20 def. Stanfield, 6.580, 207.78.

Pro Stock Motorcycle First Round

Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.797, 196.93 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.988, 191.89; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.806, 197.97 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.000, 192.11; John Hall, 6.815, 198.15 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.888, 194.69; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.753, 199.58 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.918, 193.52; Hector Arana Jr, 6.812, 197.51 def. Ron Tornow, 7.031, 192.11; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.792, 198.61 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 7.453, 139.20; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.694, 200.47 def. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.429, 173.32; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.795, 199.23 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, 8.250, 130.09.

Quarterfinals

A. Smith, 6.860, 197.10 def. Arana Jr, 6.866, 197.39; Van Sant, 6.808, 197.13 def. M. Smith, 6.812, 198.44; Tonglet, 6.779, 198.88 def. Gadson, Broke; Herrera, 6.715, 200.17 def. Hall, 6.832, 197.39.

Semifinals

Van Sant, 6.806, 197.80 def. A. Smith, 6.910, 195.34; Herrera, 6.720, 200.53 def. Tonglet, 6.755, 198.73.

Final

Herrera, 6.713, 200.68 def. Van Sant, 6.797, 197.54.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 527; 2. Shawn Langdon, 456; 3. Doug Kalitta, 416; 4. Steve Torrence, 406; 5. Antron Brown, 396; 6. Billy Torrence, 336; 7. Clay Millican, 316; 8. Tony Stewart, 291; 9. Tony Schumacher, 268; 10. Brittany Force, 265.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 478; 2. Austin Prock, 474; 3. John Force, 436; 4. J.R. Todd, 425; 5. Bob Tasca III, 398; 6. Daniel Wilkerson, 314; 7. Ron Capps, 308; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 307; 9. Paul Lee, 272; 10. Chad Green, 259.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 537; 2. Greg Anderson, 533; 3. Erica Enders, 471; 4. Jeg Coughlin, 397; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 378; 6. Cristian Cuadra, 334; 7. Jerry Tucker, 327; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr., 268; 9. David Cuadra, 254; 10. Brandon Foster, 234.

Pro Stock Motorcylce

1. Gaige Herrera, 375; 2. LE Tonglet, 233; 3. Matt Smith, 229; 4. Angie Smith, 206; 5. John Hall, 204; 6. Richard Gadson, 184; 7. Chase Van Sant, 178; 8. Hector Arana Jr, 140; 9. Steve Johnson, 121; 10. Marc Ingwersen, 116.

