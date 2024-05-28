NCAA Men Results

|At Omni La Costa Resort and Spa
|Carlsbad, Calif.
|Yardage: 7,528; Par: 72
|Tuesday
|Semifinals
|Florida State 3, Georgia Tech 2
Bartley Forrester, Georgia Tech, def. Cole Anderson, Florida State, 3 and 2.
Tyler Weaver, Florida State, def. Kale Fontenot, Georgia Tech, 19 holes.
Luke Clanton, Florida State, def. Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech, 2 and 1.
Carson Kim, Georgia Tech, def. Gray Albright, Florida State, 4 and 2.
Frederik Kjettrup, Florida State, def. Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech, 3 and 1.
|Auburn 3, Ohio State 2
Maxwell Moldovan, Ohio State, def. Carson Bacha, Auburn, 1 up.
Brendan Valdes, Auburn, def. Jackson Chandler, Ohio State, 1 up.
Tyler Sabo, Ohio State, def. Josiah Gilberg, Auburn, 1 up.
Jackson Koivun, Auburn, def. Adam Wallin, Ohio State, 21 holes.
J.M. Butler, Auburn, def. Neal Shipley, Ohio State, 2 and 1.
