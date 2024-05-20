NBA All-Rookie Teams

|(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
|(First-team vote, 2 points; second-team vote, 1 point)
|First Team
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|Total
|Chet Holmgren, OKC
|99
|–
|198
|Victor Wembanyama, SAS
|99
|–
|198
|Brandon Miller, Char
|97
|1
|195
|Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia
|89
|10
|188
|Brandin Podziemski, GSW
|64
|33
|161
|Second Team
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|Total
|Dereck Lively II, Dal
|26
|67
|119
|Amen Thompson, Hou
|10
|80
|100
|Keyonte George, Utah
|3
|71
|77
|Cason Wallace, OKC
|2
|63
|67
|GG Jackson II, Mem
|5
|33
|43
Other players receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses): Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State, 42; Ausar Thompson, Detroit, 35, Scoot Henderson (1), Portland, 33; Bilal Coulibaly, Washington, 14; Gradey Dick, Toronto, 3; Cam Whitmore, Houston, 3; Toumani Camara, Portland, 2; Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans, 2; Duop Reath, Portland, 2; Anthony Black, Orlando, 1; Vasilije Micic, Charlotte, 1; Marcus Sasser, Detroit, 1.
<
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.