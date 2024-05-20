Live Radio
NBA All-Rookie Teams

The Associated Press

May 20, 2024, 2:52 PM

(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
(First-team vote, 2 points; second-team vote, 1 point)
First Team
Player, Team 1st 2nd Total
Chet Holmgren, OKC 99 198
Victor Wembanyama, SAS 99 198
Brandon Miller, Char 97 1 195
Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia 89 10 188
Brandin Podziemski, GSW 64 33 161
Second Team
Player, Team 1st 2nd Total
Dereck Lively II, Dal 26 67 119
Amen Thompson, Hou 10 80 100
Keyonte George, Utah 3 71 77
Cason Wallace, OKC 2 63 67
GG Jackson II, Mem 5 33 43

Other players receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses): Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State, 42; Ausar Thompson, Detroit, 35, Scoot Henderson (1), Portland, 33; Bilal Coulibaly, Washington, 14; Gradey Dick, Toronto, 3; Cam Whitmore, Houston, 3; Toumani Camara, Portland, 2; Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans, 2; Duop Reath, Portland, 2; Anthony Black, Orlando, 1; Vasilije Micic, Charlotte, 1; Marcus Sasser, Detroit, 1.

