NBA All-Rookie Teams

(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters) (First-team vote, 2 points; second-team vote, 1 point) First Team Player, Team 1st 2nd Total Chet Holmgren, OKC 99 – 198 Victor Wembanyama, SAS 99 – 198 Brandon Miller, Char 97 1 195 Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia 89 10 188 Brandin Podziemski, GSW 64 33 161 Second Team Player, Team 1st 2nd Total Dereck Lively II, Dal 26 67 119 Amen Thompson, Hou 10 80 100 Keyonte George, Utah 3 71 77 Cason Wallace, OKC 2 63 67 GG Jackson II, Mem 5 33 43

Other players receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses): Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State, 42; Ausar Thompson, Detroit, 35, Scoot Henderson (1), Portland, 33; Bilal Coulibaly, Washington, 14; Gradey Dick, Toronto, 3; Cam Whitmore, Houston, 3; Toumani Camara, Portland, 2; Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans, 2; Duop Reath, Portland, 2; Anthony Black, Orlando, 1; Vasilije Micic, Charlotte, 1; Marcus Sasser, Detroit, 1.

