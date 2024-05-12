NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Results

Sunday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 293…

Sunday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 293 laps, 57 points.

2. (4) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 293, 52.

3. (33) Josh Berry, Ford, 293, 34.

4. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 293, 36.

5. (13) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 293, 32.

6. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 293, 38.

7. (8) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 293, 33.

8. (18) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 293, 29.

9. (28) Justin Haley, Ford, 293, 28.

10. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 293, 27.

11. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 293, 27.

12. (31) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 293, 25.

13. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 293, 24.

14. (36) Noah Gragson, Ford, 293, 23.

15. (15) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 293, 27.

16. (24) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 293, 21.

17. (26) Ryan Preece, Ford, 293, 20.

18. (34) Kaz Grala, Ford, 293, 19.

19. (30) Erik Jones, Toyota, 293, 18.

20. (25) Austin Cindric, Ford, 293, 17.

21. (14) Joey Logano, Ford, 293, 23.

22. (35) Harrison Burton, Ford, 293, 15.

23. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 293, 14.

24. (19) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 293, 13.

25. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 293, 18.

26. (21) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 293, 11.

27. (11) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 293, 10.

28. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 293, 9.

29. (32) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 292, 8.

30. (3) Chris Buescher, Ford, 291, 15.

31. (22) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 291, 6.

32. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 291, 22.

33. (29) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 290, 4.

34. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 252, 19.

35. (27) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 161, 2.

36. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, dvp, 129, 4.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.757 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 12 minutes, 30 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.214 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 38 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Reddick 0-37; B.Wallace 38-43; R.Blaney 44; T.Gibbs 45-78; K.Larson 79-93; B.Keselowski 94; T.Reddick 95-225; B.Keselowski 226-237; W.Byron 238-239; D.Hamlin 240; C.Hocevar 241-242; B.Keselowski 243-256; T.Reddick 257-261; B.Keselowski 262; T.Reddick 263; C.Buescher 264-284; B.Keselowski 285-293

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Reddick, 4 times for 174 laps; B.Keselowski, 5 times for 37 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 34 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 21 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 15 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 6 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 2 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 3; W.Byron, 3; K.Larson, 2; C.Elliott, 1; T.Reddick, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; D.Suárez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 486; 2. M.Truex, 456; 3. D.Hamlin, 447; 4. C.Elliott, 437; 5. W.Byron, 400; 6. T.Reddick, 396; 7. T.Gibbs, 390; 8. R.Blaney, 371; 9. A.Bowman, 365; 10. R.Chastain, 358; 11. B.Keselowski, 344; 12. C.Buescher, 331; 13. K.Busch, 324; 14. C.Briscoe, 322; 15. C.Bell, 320; 16. B.Wallace, 316.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.